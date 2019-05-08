

The Capitals drafted Ilya Samsonov with their first-round pick in 2015. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

HERSHEY, Penn. — Alex Westlund’s playing days in Russia were 15 years ago, but as the Hershey Bears goaltending coach got to work with his newest pupil, he needed every broken bit of the language he picked up from his few seasons there. His Ilya Samsonov was just starting to learn English, this being his first year in North America, and it was on Westlund to work around those communication barriers as the duo tried to refine the game of Washington’s top goaltending prospect.

Months passed and those on-ice sessions featured less of Westlund’s Russian and more of his English. Especially after compatriot Sergei Shumakov was placed on unconditional waivers and left the Bears to return to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, Samsonov was immersed in a locker room of English-speakers, and his own education was helped along by forward Nathan Walker and fellow netminder Vitek Vanecek. Not coincidentally, his on-ice play started to come around, too.

“The better his English has gotten, the more specific we’ve been able to get on the ice and the more he understands and can take in,” Westlund said. “Maybe I only have to say something once, whereas I used to have to kind of pantomime in broken Russian and try it three different times and even then it wasn’t sinking in, so we’ve been able to kind of bridge that.”

The Washington Capitals drafted Samsonov with their first-round pick in 2015, and with Braden Holtby entering the last year of his deal, Samsonov appears to be the organization’s goaltender of the future. Washington has had to sell him on patience, citing the developmental plan of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, another talented young Russian who played parts of two seasons in the American Hockey League before ascending to the NHL level. With both Holtby and backup Pheonix Copley projected to be on the Capitals’ roster again next season, Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan said in February that he assumes Samsonov will be in the AHL again next year.

The Capitals anticipated this year would be erratic for the 22-year-old as he adjusted to a new culture and the North American-sized rink, smaller than the ones Samsonov grew up playing on, with different angles for goaltenders. But Samsonov’s strong second half of the season validated why he’s considered the organization’s top prospect, and especially if Washington wants to get a glimpse of what it has in Samsonov before making a decision on whether to re-sign Holtby, he could make a push for some NHL playing time next season.

“The being patient was the adjustment, and that’s on the ice, that’s off the ice, that’s the work it takes in North America versus the work it took for him in past years,” Westlund said. “The game is different, the lifestyle is different, so I think the biggest thing was just getting comfortable. Integrating himself with the team was big, and obviously his English has come a long way since the start of the year.”

Westlund’s message to both Samsonov and Vanecek going into this season was that they would share the net and the competition between them should push them both to be better. Vanecek is a solid prospect in his own right, a second-round draft pick in 2014 but is just a year older than Samsonov and has now played three seasons in Hershey. The two developed a friendship with Russian and Czech, Vanecek’s native tongue, being similar languages. After the Bears got off to a miserable 0-5-0-0 start, players said it was the goaltending turnaround that eventually saved Hershey’s season and propelled the team into the playoffs.

“If I played well, then he needed to play well,” Samsonov said in Russian. “And if he played well, then I needed to play even better. It was a really good, healthy competition.”

“This isn’t just two goalie partners that just tap each other on the pads," Bears Coach Spencer Carbery said. “They genuinely have a uniquely fond relationship with one another. ... I think it’s helped both of them because they pull for one another and they want each other to do well.”

Samsonov’s numbers on the season are a 2.70 goals-against average with an .898 save percentage, but since he recorded his first shutout on Jan. 12, he has posted a 15-3-1-1 record with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Westlund said there was a lot of “momentum and movement” in Samsonov’s game, so they focused on his edge work and skating, an adjustment to how quickly plays can happen on a more cramped sheet of ice than Samsonov was used to. Just as Samsonov was starting to adjust to his new environment off the ice, it clicked for him on it, too.

“I was making a lot of extra moves,” Samsonov said. “The game felt a little faster here, but I feel a lot better now and everything’s slowed down for me.”

Said Carbery: “It’s been night and day from the beginning-of-the-year Ilya to now. Just from seeing him interact in the locker room with his teammates, the way he walks around, his mannerisms, he just looks so much more comfortable and like he’s one of the guys, whereas at the beginning of the year, you could tell everything was brand new. He was just trying to fit in and trying to understand what I was saying, trying to understand all of these different things that were coming together for him. And then you could tell in his play, that it just didn’t look natural.

"Now, when you watch him in practice and in games, he just looks so confident and in control.”