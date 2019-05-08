

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez argues a call by home plate umpire CB Bucknor on Tuesday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

At 14-21 following Tuesday’s shutout loss to the Brewers, the Nationals are off to their worst start through 35 games since 2009, General Manager Mike Rizzo’s first year at the helm. While Washington has endured a comical number of injuries to key contributors, the team’s fourth-place position in the National League East standings has led to questions about Manager Dave Martinez’s job security. MLB analyst Jim Bowden, Rizzo’s predecessor, became the latest to weigh in on the second-year skipper this week.

“Dave Martinez is one of the worst managers I’ve seen in the big leagues in a long time, to be honest with you, but I don’t know how I can blame their start on him,” Bowden said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio’s “Dog Day Sports” show. “There’s no [Anthony] Rendon and there’s no Trea Turner and there’s no Ryan Zimmerman. There’s no Juan Soto, there’s no Matt Adams . . . Then I look at the bullpen, the bullpen is not very good getting to [Sean] Doolittle. [Kyle] Barraclough is good only if he starts an inning. If he comes in with traffic, he gives it up. The back of the rotation’s not good. [Jeremy] Hellickson’s had a good start or two, but that’s it. Anibal Sanchez has been horrible. Is that the manager’s fault?”

Given the aforementioned injuries, it’s hard to say. During his weekly appearance with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan, Rizzo said this team is “too good” and “too talented” not to turn things around, and he’s optimistic that the Nationals will. Reinforcements are on the way. Rendon returned to the lineup on Tuesday. Soto, who was placed on the IL with back spasms on Saturday, could be back by the end of the Nationals’ current road trip, which ends with a four-game series in Los Angeles beginning Thursday. Adams (strained left shoulder) shouldn’t be far behind, and Rizzo noted that Turner, who broke his right index finger while trying to bunt in the fourth game of the season, has been “progressing and improving quite a bit.”

“Once we get those guys back, I think the offense and the defense will stabilize,” Rizzo said. “I think that we’ll really get a gauge on what type of chance and what type of team we have going forward in the last 80 percent of the season.”

Bowden, who last July said he would’ve fired Martinez and replaced him with former Yankees Manager Joe Girardi, suggested that Rizzo will give Martinez every opportunity to oversee a potential turnaround.

“You’ve got the GM that loves him and you’ve got the owner that would probably get rid of him, so you’ve got that little conflict between the two of them,” Bowden said. “I can’t tell you what happens down the road, but I certainly think, knowing Mike Rizzo, if it’s his call, he’s going to stick with Dave and he’s going to take as much blame for this start as him.”

Rizzo has already taken most of the blame for the Nationals’ slow start, telling The Post’s Barry Svrluga last week that he’s responsible for “every important decision that’s made for the Washington Nationals.” Rizzo echoed that stance on Wednesday when asked whether he puts some of the blame for Washington’s struggles on Martinez.

“There’s blame to go around when you’re playing this poorly,” he said. “There’s blame on me, there’s blame on the players, there’s blame on the coaches, there’s blame on everybody. Certainly there’s enough to go around . . . I acquire the players. I’m responsible for the players on the field, so if they’re underperforming, or they’re not performing, that’s on me. If the bullpen is not capable of performing, that’s on me. I take that very, very seriously.

“The manager’s role is to manage the team, to manage the clubhouse, to manage 35 personalities and to put them in the best position to succeed. I think that Davey has great control of the clubhouse, I think the players play hard for him and I think it’s very, very hard to make a critique about anybody with the amount of injuries that we’ve had this season and the importance of the players that we’ve had out of the lineup for extended periods of time.”

Dusty Baker’s Nationals navigated plenty of injuries en route to winning consecutive division titles in 2016 and 2017 before the Lerner family decided to let his contract expire and replace him with the unproven Martinez. “Regular season wins and division title are not enough,” Rizzo explained at the time. On Wednesday, Rizzo was asked about the pressure, if any, he feels from ownership six weeks into what’s shaping up to be a second straight season without a playoff berth.

“We’re complete partners in this,” Rizzo said of his relationship with the Lerners. “There’s not a decision that’s made in the offseason that we’re all not involved in, so we’re all invested in this. Yeah, they’re upset just like you are and I am and everybody else. They’ve been in this for a while now. They’ve been through bad teams before. They’ve been through great teams before. The bar is really high for baseball in Washington, D.C., which is a good thing, because it wasn’t like that years ago. They get it, they understand it. We just have to keep the communication open and have rationales for the decisions that we make.”

