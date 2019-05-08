

Veteran outfielder Gerardo Parra is projected to hit .252 and add 0.1 Wins Above Replacement for the rest of the season, according to one projection. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals are “progressing” toward a major league deal with free agent outfielder Gerardo Parra, according to a source.

The 32-year-old rejected an assignment from the San Francisco Giants (16-20) to Class AAA Sacramento on Tuesday, cleared waivers and elected free agency. In 97 plate appearances with the Giants, Parra had a .198 batting average, .278 on-base percentage and .267 slugging percentage. He had one home run and six RBI. Parra is still a plus defender, though he’s not the elite corner outfielder he once was.

For the rest of the season, Parra will be worth 0.1 wins above replacement and hit .252 with a .656 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, according to baseball writer Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projection. He is not expected to be the savior for a Nationals team at 14-21 and sputtering at the plate.

The Nationals’ impetus to sign Parra does not seem to be young outfielder Juan Soto, who’s been on the injured list since May 4 with back spasms. On Wednesday, Soto was scheduled to hit in the cage for the first time since he hit the IL, and Manager Dave Martinez said he was “getting close” to returning. The Nationals hope he’s ready to go against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, when Soto becomes eligible to be activated.

If the Nationals signed Parra and made an outfielder-for-outfielder roster move, it would likely affect Michael A. Taylor or Andrew Stevenson.

Taylor, 28, is an elite defender, but in 33 at-bats this season, he has four hits and 19 strikeouts. On Monday, Stevenson, 24, left the game against the Brewers with back spasms after diving headfirst into first base. Martinez said Stevenson is stiff but progressing, and Stevenson told his manager he felt better Wednesday morning.

LINEUPS

Nationals (14-21)

Adam Eaton, LF

Victor Robles, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Yan Gomes, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Wilmer Difo, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 1B

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Jeremy Hellickson, RHP

Brewers (22-17)

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Christian Yelich, RF

Mike Moustakas, 2B

Ryan Braun, LF

Eric Thames, 1B

Travis Shaw, 3B

Manny Pina, C

Orlando Arcia, SS

Brandon Woodruff, RHP

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

Nationals make flurry of moves ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brewers

Dave Martinez on Carter Kieboom’s fielding woes: Same thing ‘happened to me’

Nationals lose two more players to injury in series-opening loss to Brewers