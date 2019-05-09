

“It was truly an accident,” Georgia's athletic director said of the javelin injury to freshman athlete Elija Godwin, above. (Kristin M. Bradshaw) ((Kristin M. Bradshaw)/(Kristin M. Bradshaw))

An athlete at the University of Georgia is expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin, the school said Wednesday. Freshman sprinter Elija Godwin suffered a punctured and collapsed left lung after he ran backward into a javelin resting on the ground at an unusual angle, according to reports.

“It was truly an accident,” Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity said (via Dawg Nation). “Nobody threw anything or anything like that.”

Godwin was taking part in backward running drills with teammates when he was pierced by the javelin. A university police report noted that he was wounded in “the middle of his back and just below the shoulder blade.” Part of the javelin remained in his body after the rest was “grinded off” by rescue personnel, the report stated.

Doctors removed the rest at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where Godwin underwent surgery. He was in stable condition Wednesday, according to Georgia.

“We were at the hospital last night with his family,” Petros Kyprianou, men’s track coach for the Bulldogs, told the Athens Banner-Herald on Wednesday. “The mom is in very good spirits and is happy with the response and I’m really proud of our sports medicine crew.”

ESPN and Dawg Nation both reported that the rear part of the javelin pierced Godwin and caused the injury.

Everyone please keep Covington native and current UGA track standout @Elija_EG3 in your thoughts. The freshman suffered a serious injury while practicing yesterday. @AthleticsNewton @scoreatlanta @CoachSkelton06 https://t.co/bs1vWRJuLw — Rockdale/Newton Citizen (@RNC_Sports) May 8, 2019

Kyprianou explained that a number of javelins “were just stacked there on the edge of the track and ready to be packed."

“The wind kicked one down I guess and it went to like a 45 degree angle and I guess Elija didn’t see it," he said.

Godwin, who will miss the rest of the track season, was reportedly coughing up blood and was given intravenous fluids. His mother told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that her son was already off oxygen and sitting up in bed, and that she was very thankful for his relatively good condition.

A native of Covington, Ga., Godwin was part of the silver medal-winning 400-meter relay team for the U.S. at the 2018 under-20 world championships. He finished third in the 400 at the 2018 U.S. junior outdoor championships.

“We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija,” the Bulldogs’ director of sports medicine, Ron Courson, said in a statement.

