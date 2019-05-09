

Kyshoen Jarrett during training camp last season. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Kyshoen Jarrett’s roller-coaster career with the Redskins took another positive turn this week when the 26-year-old was hired full-time as the team’s defensive quality control coach. Jarrett, a sixth-round draft pick of the Redskins in 2015, spent last year as a defensive coaching intern on Jay Gruden’s staff after his playing career was cut short by nerve damage suffered in a helmet-to-helmet collision during the final game of his rookie season.

“This has been a long time coming since being a player and what that experience was like for me,” Jarrett said Wednesday on “Redskins Nation.” To kind of just get to this point, officially, and the hard work that had to be put in, the mental toughness . . . to finally get here, it’s exciting."

After a standout career at Virginia Tech, Jarrett established himself as a key contributor on special teams as a rookie in Washington. He also started six games at safety and made 57 tackles. On Jan. 3, 2016, in the playoff-bound Redskins’ regular season finale at Dallas, Jarrett lowered his shoulder to tackle Cowboys running back Darren McFadden. His body went numb upon contact, and while Jarrett eventually walked off the field with the aid of Washington’s training staff, he had suffered severe nerve damage in his neck and right shoulder.

[From August: Kyshoen Jarrett coaches with hopes of a comeback]

It would be weeks before even 50 percent of the feeling returned to Jarrett’s right arm. He saw a variety of specialists during the offseason, but he was never cleared to return to the field, and the Redskins waived him before what would have been his second training camp.

Last spring, Jarrett approached Gruden about getting into coaching.

“I welcome him on our staff any time, any place,” Gruden said during training camp. “I just want to make sure he was ready to commit to it."

Jarrett credited former Redskins defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, who left in January to join the staff at the University of Florida, assistant defensive backs coach James Rowe and defensive quality control coach Cannon Matthews for showing him the ropes last season. Jarrett primarily worked with Washington’s nickel cornerbacks and evidently proved he was committed to the job.

“Kyshoen was a valuable asset to our coaching staff last season,” Gruden said in a statement. “He is a quality coach and a quality person and I have complete trust in him succeeding in this new role.”

Jarrett suggested that his own experience, including the support he’s received from others, has prepared him to be an emotional outlet for other players dealing with potentially career-ending injuries or just going through tough times.

“It was tough for a couple years,” Jarrett said. “This organization stuck around me and they kept their doors open. I commend Dan Snyder, Bruce Allen, Jay Gruden for just continuing to open their doors for me.”

