

Jeremy Roach, shown here in the 2018 WCAC title game, committed to Duke via Twitter on Wednesday night. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Paul VI five-star point guard Jeremy Roach tweeted Wednesday night that he was committing to Duke. Roach is the Blue Devils’ first commitment for their 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior is the No. 2-ranked point guard in the Class of 2020 and the No. 1 point guard in Virginia, according to the 247Sports composite. Roach chose Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils over Kentucky, North Carolina and Villanova. He released his list of top four schools in November.

“He truly knows how to play with other great players and it just fits him well to go to a program like Duke,” said Paul VI Coach Glenn Farrello. “That’s Jeremy and that’s where that fit really makes a lot of sense. He’s a pure point guard and I think he will fit great in their system with how they utilize their players.”

Roach took an official visit to Duke in October and also took unofficial visits to Villanova and Kentucky. Roach was also in attendance for the Duke-North Carolina game at Cameron Indoor Stadium last season.

“Jeremy and Coach K really connected being point guards and I think that really resonated with Jeremy,” Farrello said. “Those two have a really strong connection since they had their official visit last year . . . Coach K did a great job of articulating what he thought of Jeremy as a point guard and how he could help the team at Duke.”

Carole Roach, Jeremy’s mother, said she the entire Roach family — not just Jeremy — bonded with Krzyzewski and the rest of the coaching staff during the official visit. Their comfort level only strengthened in recent months.

“When [Jeremy] started playing basketball in third grade, who knew all these schools would be calling us and talking to us?” Carole said. “It is kind of surreal and a blessing. It’s Duke.”

Roach hasn’t played basketball since November, when he tore his ACL just before his junior season at Paul VI. Roach underwent surgery and is on track to return to the court as early as August. Last summer, Roach was on USA Basketball’s U-17 team, which won the Gold Medal at the FIBA U-17 World Cup.

“Jeremy’s got the rare combination of being a very cerebral, high IQ pure point guard with an explosive athleticism and ability to score the ball, but understand his role and that comes with being at an elite level and he is very special, humble and just poised,” Farrello said.

This is Paul VI’s second major basketball commitment in recent weeks. Senior guard Anthony Harris signed with North Carolina in late April. Harris’s signing came 2½ weeks after the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard received his release from Virginia Tech after former Hokies coach Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M.