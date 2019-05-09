

Dwayne Haskins is officially in the fold after signing with the Redskins on Thursday. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have signed first-round quarterback Dwyane Haskins and seven other members of their 2019 rookie class. The team announced the completed deals Thursday afternoon.

Absent from the list was No. 26 overall pick Montez Sweat and third-round wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Those deals typically take longer to finish, with the percentage of guaranteed money negotiable late first-round and second-round picks, former Redskins salary cap analyst J.I. Halsell explained. Non-guaranteed money that is above the league minimum is negotiable for third rounders.

Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in last month’s draft, received a four-year deal with a fifth-year option. The salary was not immediately available.

The team also signed running back Bryce Love (fourth round), guard Wes Martin (fourth round), center Ross Pierschbacher (fifth round), linebacker Cole Holcomb (fifth round), receiver Kelvin Harmon (sixth round), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (seventh round) and linebacker Jordan Brailford (seventh round).

Washington begins its three-day rookie minicamp on Friday, with Haskins getting his first chance to prove himself to his new coaches. Coach Jay Gruden has said the Ohio State product will get the chance to compete for the starting job with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

“If you’re the 15th pick in the draft, I think you have to give him an opportunity, without a doubt,” Gruden said after the Redskins selected Haskins. “We feel good about the guys we have in the building for sure. But when you take a guy in the first round at anytime your going have to give him a chance to compete. That’s just the way it is, that’s the way pro football is.”

Love is not expected to participate in rookie minicamp as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate game for Stanford in December. His goal is to be ready for training camp in August.

