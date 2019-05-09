

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant left Game 5 against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter with an apparent right leg injury. (Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Kevin Durant, whose sterling play in recent weeks has vaulted him into pole position in the ongoing debate over who is the best player in basketball, brought Oracle Arena to a hush as he hobbled straight to the locker room with a right leg injury.

The 10-time all-star forward was forced from Game 5 of a second-round series against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter with what the Golden State Warriors deemed a right calf strain. Last season, Durant missed three games over a one-week span with a strain to the same calf.

[It’s time for Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics to divorce]

With a little more than six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Durant hit a pull-up jumper from the right wing over Houston’s Iman Shumpert to give Golden State a 68-65 lead. As he turned to run back down court, Durant looked back as if he had been kicked and grabbed towards his right foot. The 2014 MVP then walked awkwardly towards the Warriors bench before heading straight to the locker room.

Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer in the postseason, departed with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

This could be very bad, guys pic.twitter.com/pSNsU9yHQp — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 9, 2019

Entering Wednesday’s action, Durant ranked sixth in the NBA playoffs in minutes played. He logged 50 minutes during a Game 3 overtime loss to Houston, the most minutes he had played in a playoff game since 2014.

Durant, 30, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The two-time Finals MVP has enjoyed relatively good health throughout his career, although he underwent three surgeries on his right foot that cost him a majority of the 2014-15 season.

The Warriors, who are seeking their third consecutive NBA title, lost starting center DeMarcus Cousins to a left leg injury during Game 2 of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Game 6 between the Warriors and Rockets is scheduled for Friday. Game 7, if necessary, will be played on Sunday.

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Read more on the NBA:

Warriors’ small ball ‘lineup of death’ is no longer lethal

Denver Nuggets coach delivers emotional comments on school shooting before Game 5 victory

DeMarcus Cousins hopes to return for the Warriors during the playoffs