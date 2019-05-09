

Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Stephen Curry celebrate a dramatic Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant, the man whose 2016 arrival transformed the Golden State Warriors from incredible to unstoppable, limped to the locker room, and suddenly a dynasty’s fate was back in the hands of its founding members.

NBA history will long remember Golden State’s 104-99 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, a frenetic Game 5 that left the champs juggling elation and disappointment. In an eerie scene that brought the Oracle Arena to silence, Durant was forced from action with a strained right calf midway through the third quarter. The Warriors, fearing their all-star forward had torn his Achilles, staggered badly before righting themselves with a fourth-quarter flourish that recalled the pre-Durant days in the Bay.

Golden State outscored Houston 32-27 in the final period, holding James Harden to just five points in the quarter and receiving vintage performances from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. After another slow start in a series full of them, Curry scored 12 of his 25 points in what he termed a fourth-quarter “breakthrough.” Rarely is a switch flipped so immediately and so forcefully.

“When Kevin went out, Steph just went into a different mindset,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “It kind of reminded me of four or five years ago before we had Kevin. We were heavily dependent on Steph generating a lot of our offense back then.”

The nostalgia extended past Curry’s revival. Thompson, who had been held in check throughout much of this second-round series, hit five three-pointers en route to a team-high 27 points. His biggest points came on a broken play in the game’s closing minute, when he narrowly avoided a turnover and then cut to the hoop for a game-sealing basket.

“You lose your best player, it’s deflating,” Thompson admitted. “We’ve got a lot of competitors on this team that play with great heart.”

In the time of need, Kerr also received important contributions from Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, two other members of the original 2015 title team. Green, who has been struggling with his outside shot all year, buried a three-pointer with less than four minutes to play. Iguodala, in addition to hawking Harden for much of the night, set up a late Thompson three, made a layup and hit a free throw down the stretch.

When it comes to pulling a rabbit out of the hat, nothing will top the Warriors’ Thompson-led comeback in Game 6 over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference finals. But This one was close.



Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant suffered a right calf strain during a Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets. (Ben Margot)

Both teams had been running up their stars’ minutes since Game 1, and the series seemed like it would be decided by who broke first. After Durant departed with what initially looked like an Achilles injury, the Warriors and their crowd were clearly shaken. It was a non-contact leg injury, after all, on a routine jumper with no one in his vicinity.

“Any time you see something like that, it’s scary,” Curry said. “You could see the look on his face. He didn’t really understand what was happening in that moment. During the timeout, we all looked at each other. There were a couple smiles in terms of what that meant for us as a team, the guys that were going to need to step up in those moments.”

Instead of ceding home-court advantage back to Houston, Golden State managed to hold on for dear life. Kerr was so pleased with his team’s response that he dotted his post-game press conference with an extended, and profane, soccer analogy. Wearing a grin usually reserved for post-championship champagne baths, the Warriors coach channeled Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to a 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

“Liverpool came out with just one of the great wins in soccer history,” Kerr said. “After the match, their manager Jurgen Klopp said, ‘The young kids in Liverpool are probably asleep by now, so I’m just going to go ahead and say it, but our boys are f---ing giants.’ I know how he feels. I apologize to my mom, who is probably watching, but our guys are f---ing giants. That was an unbelievable victory.”

The glee will be temporary, as the Warriors must regroup to do it again with precious little time to make strategic adjustments in the wake of Durant’s injury. While Golden State now holds a 3-2 series lead, it heads back to Houston for Friday’s Game 6. If the Rockets hold serve, as they did in Games 3 and 4, Oracle Arena will host Game 7 on Sunday.

Given that compressed time frame, it’s hard to imagine Durant will return to a series that he has dominated. The two-time Finals MVP will undergo an MRI on Thursday, and it’s not yet known whether he will make the trip to Houston. Even so, the Warriors made it clear they didn’t expect to have Durant available for Game 6.

“With Kevin out, it changes everything,” Kerr said. “We'll have to reconfigure the rotation.”

Golden State has scarcely used its bench this series, but now has no choice given that Durant, the NBA playoffs’ leading scorer, has played 42.4 minutes per game against Houston. Look for a by-committee approach, with center Kevon Looney, guard Shaun Livingston, and wings Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie all pitching in to fill the void.

The majority of Durant’s responsibilities, though, will be divvied up by the Warriors’ core four: Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala.

Curry must reemerge as the alpha scorer and lead play-maker, running more pick-and-rolls and taking on a heavier shot load. Thompson will also see his scoring burden increase, and his perimeter shooting will be key to matching the Rockets’ three-point attack on the road.

Green, who grabbed 12 rebounds and dished 11 assists in Game 5, will be tasked with holding down the glass, protecting Golden State’s backside defense and orchestrating offensive possessions. Iguodala will see more time guarding Harden, who scored a game-high 31 points before going quiet down the stretch, and will be called upon as a secondary distributor more often.

All postseason long, Durant has bailed out the Warriors with timely shots, smart passes, and breathtaking stretches of elite all-around play. Now it’s time for the teammates who recruited him three years ago to return the favor.

