

A disastrous first inning doomed Jeremy Hellickson's start, and after being swept for the first time this season, questions of urgency began to percolate. (Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — The visitor’s clubhouse at Miller Park was quiet. From across the room, you could hear the clink of silverware on plates as catcher Yan Gomes and injured reliever Tony Sipp consumed a dinner which included rice and vegetables. You could hear the clubhouse attendants snap on their blue medical gloves to wheel away another basket of dirty laundry. You could hear, again and again, players squelch, squelch, squelch in their flip-flops from the shower to their locker.

After the 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, after the Nationals were swept for the first time this season, it was nearly silent. Once most players cleared out, the only sounds that could heard were clinking zippers and rustling fabric as team staff wrestled travel bags out of the clubhouse and toward the bus. The Nationals, at 14-22, were headed to Los Angeles, where they faced the monumental task of trying to right their season with four games against the defending NL champion Dodgers, baseball’s best team at home (14-4).

Even though it’s early May, this series might serve as something of a crossroads for the Nationals. Throughout these struggles, the team and Manager Dave Martinez, a fountain of optimism, have maintained that the players only need a few minor tweaks to their approach — put the ball in play, stay clean on defense, execute pitches — to right the ship. For some, worry has crept in, but not for Martinez.

After the tweaks failed to produce change over time, a reporter asked the manager if he felt an increased sense of urgency to try something else.

"Urgency is something that, to me, when you play the game every day, you play to win,” Martinez said. “There’s always a sense of urgency. You always want to win every game. ... If we come out tomorrow and win, we’re 1-0. And we’ll build off of that.”

Outfielder Adam Eaton felt differently.

"Urgency happened a couple weeks ago, to be honest with you,” he said.

Eaton stressed that he believed the Nationals still have a fair shot at the NL East crown because the top four teams — the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and the Nationals — will beat up on each other. For now, the division-leading Phillies lead the Nationals by seven games. But Eaton acknowledged the toll the extended period of losing has taken.

“Well, it’s not great right now,” he said of clubhouse morale. “Everyone can say that because we are all competitors, we all want to win. We all want to do well, and when you don’t, you know the saying: ‘It sucks to suck.’ ”

About eight-and-a-half hours earlier, at 9:30 a.m., the players had arrived for the series finale moving slowly, as anyone pre-coffee might in the morning. Yet they were mostly upbeat.

Pitcher Max Scherzer relished watching highlights of the Oakland Athletics defense preserving a no-hitter for pitcher Mike Fiers. Outfielder Victor Robles leaned too far back in his black leather chair and fell on the ground but, after sporting a sheepish grin, owned it by posing like a model. Several players smiled and shook their heads when pitcher Anibal Sanchez strutted through the clubhouse, dancing as though he were at a club and carrying a camo boombox from which thumped an Electronic dance music baseline.

Most pregame clubhouses are not as eventful, but they look somewhat like this. Even in the midst of this most recent slide — which reached four in a row and 11 of their last 14 by the end of Wednesday — players are generally in an amicable mood before the game. They scout the opponent and mill about before stretch or throwing or batting practice.

After a win, sometimes the team smashes a head of cabbage. After a loss, more common these days, the clubhouse becomes hushed as players dress and depart. Still, Wednesday seemed like one of the season’s most downtrodden. In his postgame press conference, starter Jeremy Hellickson, who’s default personality is reserved, barely raised his voice above a whisper. He had allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks over four innings.

“Just forget about it and move on,” he said. “It’s a long season.”

A different sound stuck out to Martinez. He countered a reporter’s question about whether the team’s record makes it difficult for players to hold their head up by describing the scene inside the dugout during games.

“You listen to those guys, and you listen to the coaches,” Martinez said. “We get a hit and they’re all clapping, they’re all pushing. We score a run and they’re all jacked up. [The players] have just got to feed off of that.”

Not long after his interview, Martinez and the team left Miller Park on a bus. The clubhouse door clicked behind them, leaving the hickory-colored lockers and black-leather chairs and deep blue carpet for the next opponent. Several couches, an even deeper shade of blue, remained in a “U” around a central bank of four TVs. The few scattered tables, which for a short time had carried seven computer monitors used to review film, were empty.

The clubhouse was quiet again, though what happened there for three days in May could echo throughout the rest of the Nationals’ season.

