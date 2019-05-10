I asked these Lakers fans what they hope to accomplish with this protest pic.twitter.com/0JQVJmNeub — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) May 10, 2019

The Lakers’ July 2018 signing of LeBron James gave the organization an instant jolt of renewed optimism and was supposed to mark the beginning of a new era of greatness for a franchise accustomed to them. What has transpired in the 10 months since has left fans nothing but frustrated.

After missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season and an offseason marked thus far by ineptitude, supporters of the purple and gold took to the front entrance of Staples Center Friday afternoon to voice their complaints.

“My uncle had Magic. My brother had Kobe. I’ve got LeBron. He’s brought me nothing. A change needs to happen right now,” one hard-luck Lakers fan desperately pleaded to ESPN.

This was the scene outside of Staples Center today at a Lakers' fans protest. (via @noworneverespn) pic.twitter.com/3c0rse7sMo — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2019

The Lakers started the 2018-2019 season an uninspiring 29-29 and finished on a concerning 8-16 run. The team failed also to land New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis at the trade deadline. Then franchise legend Magic Johnson surprisingly resigned from his role as team president just before the season finale without even informing his boss and team owner, Jeanie Buss.

Johnson’s departure left James befuddled, with the 15-time all-star saying on his HBO show “The Shop,” that “it was just weird for [Johnson] to just be like . . . ‘Nah, I’m out of here. And not even have [a heads-up] like: ‘Hey, Bron . . . kiss my a--. I’m out of here.’ I would have been okay with that. Like: ‘Hey, Bron, it’s Magic. Kiss my a--; I’m gone.’ It wasn’t even that.”

Then the Lakers fired Luke Walton as coach just days after Johnson’s exit. The team was discussing that role with former Lakers player Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, who coached James to a championship in 2016. Now those talks have reportedly broken down, with Lue apparently scoffing at both the length of the deal offered by the Lakers and the team’s insistence on shaping his coaching staff.

All this was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with James, GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss their primary targets. Keep in mind that before the 2013-2014 campaign, the Lakers made the playoffs in 49 of their first 53 seasons in Los Angeles after moving from Minneapolis. They won 11 NBA championships and appeared in 25 NBA Finals during that time.

Another fan, sporting a suit and tie with purple and gold face paint, offered a bold strategy to shaping the Lakers’ future.

“First things first, fire everyone. Second thing, get all the best players back,” he said.

This guy’s plan to bring the Lakers back to greatness is 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rtSu7dKiUD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

If it were up to one of the fans in attendance, Nick Young would replace Pelinka as general manager.

“He’s tight with everyone, he’d get anyone he wants.”



It’s time to let @NickSwagyPYoung run the Lakers. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/bnBknKt3oB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

Organized by University of Arizona graduate student Charlie Rivers, the protest’s overall turnout was lackluster, with the number of fans totaling approximately in the dozens.

Rivers did tell ESPN that he was happy with the message emanating from the rally.

“I think I already got it — media coverage, have the talking heads speak about it, analysts talk about the inept decision-making by the front office, basketball operations needing a change up there,” the 22-year-old said. “I don’t mean it to be a personal attack on Jeanie Buss or anything like that. I just don’t agree with their decision-making on a front-office level.”

“Nepotism shouldn’t be involved when it comes to decision-making,” he added.

Nothing draws a crowd like a crowd. This Lakers protest certainly follows that rule pic.twitter.com/hXJepgfmOI — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) May 10, 2019

Lakers fans are making their voices heard at the STAPLES Center 😤 pic.twitter.com/PSqtKqKXfl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

A look at some of the signs outside of Staples Center during the Lakers fans protest ... pic.twitter.com/Nz7fXwqUD8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2019

With a rare opportunity to poke fun at the plight of Lakers fans, superfan “Clipper Darrell,” who’s moniker speaks for itself, even made an appearance, jubilantly shouting “the Laker era is over!”

Clipper Darrell just showed up to take his victory lap at the Lakers protest. pic.twitter.com/5f8twCOQaE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 10, 2019

Clipper Darrell just got the Stephen A. Smith treatment at the Lakers fan protest 😭 pic.twitter.com/6DipINKfa7 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

Clipper Darrell also got in a parting shot at the meh size of the protest.

“The next time the Lakers fans wanna do a protest, baby, make sure you all come out and show up, man,” he said. “Dang! My pool parties are bigger than this!”

This might actually be rock bottom for the Lakers and Clipper Darrell loves it. pic.twitter.com/z9Nsl79iRR — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 10, 2019

Even Phoenix Suns fans, whose team is arguably in worse shape than the Lakers, joined in on the opportunity to see a rival at a low point.

“I’m out here because, to finally get to see a front office in more disarray than the Phoenix Suns, especially when it’s the Lakers, I’d by lying if I said it didn’t bring joy to my heart,” the Suns fan said.

