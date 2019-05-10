

Telvin Smith was selected for the Pro Bowl after the 2017 season. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith announced Thursday that he needed to “take time away from the game” to get his “world in order.” He didn’t offer a specific reason for his apparent hiatus, leaving it a mystery to Jaguars fans — and, apparently, to the team itself.

In a statement released shortly after the five-year veteran reportedly made his announcement on his private Instagram account, the Jaguars said, “We will not have a comment about Telvin Smith’s statement at this time. We need to have a conversation with Telvin to understand the situation and the circumstances.

“If there is a way we can support him we need to understand that.”

From Jaguars Telvin Smith’s Instagram account. I’m told it is in fact his account. It states he will not play football this season. pic.twitter.com/JXaroE0tOF — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 9, 2019

Assuming Smith doesn’t play this season, he’ll be walking away from $9.75 million in base salary, part of a four-year, $45 million contract extension he signed during the 2017 season when he made the Pro Bowl. If he winds up never playing football again, Jacksonville could seek to recoup several million dollars in signing-bonus money, per reports.

Smith indicated that he might be back by 2020, writing in his announcement, “I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season.”

The 28-year-old began his message by saying, “It was said to me from a great coach that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time, I must take time away from the game and get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family and my health."

One of only 13 players in NFL history to record 100+ tackles in each of their first 5 seasons.



Also the only player with at least:



-100 tackles

-2 INTs

-1 fumble recovery



in EACH of the last 3 seasons.



Only 15 other players have done that in even ONE of the last three seasons https://t.co/JCVu4dXbAS — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 9, 2019

Smith added, “I know the rumors of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville and the day I do decide to call it quits it will be right here [in Jacksonville].” He was referring to rumors that surfaced before April’s draft that Smith might be dealt for picks.

Speculation about the linebacker’s future with the team was hardly doused after Jacksonville General Manager Dave Caldwell was asked during the draft if Smith would be on the roster in 2019. “We’ll see,” Caldwell said. “I don’t want to get into hypotheticals.”

The GM’s comments came just after he spent a third-round pick on a relatively unheralded linebacker prospect, Murray State’s Quincy Williams. In March, the Jaguars signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan, a move that was followed by Smith declining to show up for voluntary team workouts.

A week after those training sessions began, and several days before the draft kicked off, Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Smith still hadn’t responded to his calls and text messages. “He’s probably busy,” Marrone said at the time.

To judge from Thursday’s statement, the Jaguars still have not heard directly from Smith, who was named a team captain last season. Smith finally broke his silence on Monday, in a way, with comments on Instagram Live in which he said, “This week, y’all gonna know what’s going on. It’s been out there, it just ain’t been out there. I’ve been saying what’s up.”

“Understand this, I never left Duval. I’m never leaving Duval,” Smith continued, referring to Jacksonville’s county, the name of which is frequently used as a rallying cry by the Jaguars and their fans. “It’s Duval till we die, you understand me? Y’all seen trade rumors and stuff — y’all seen me go anywhere? Exactly. Y’all seen the rumors go somewhere, but y’all ain’t seen me go nowhere, because I ain’t going nowhere.”

#Jaguars LB Telvin Smith On Instagram Live. “Never leaving duval”. pic.twitter.com/ad2m17N79B — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 7, 2019

A native of Georgia, Smith played in college at Florida State. As a senior he was the leading tackler for a Seminoles unit that led the nation in scoring defense and interceptions. After testing positive for marijuana at the 2014 NFL scouting combine, he fell to the fifth round of the draft, at which point he more than lived up to the Jaguars’ hopes that they had gotten a steal.

Smith has at least 100 tackles in each of his five NFL seasons, culminating in a career-high 134 in 2018, and his 586 total tackles in that span are the fifth-most in the NFL (per Pro Football Reference). Relatively light for his position at 215 pounds, the 6-foot-3 Smith brings valuable speed to combat pass-heavy offenses. He has nine career interceptions, three of which he has returned for touchdowns.

