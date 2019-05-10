

Jared Bernhardt, shown last season, and Maryland will try to reach their sixth consecutive Final Four. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

For Maryland, the men’s lacrosse tournament selection show is typically just a formality. The question isn’t whether the Terrapins will make the NCAA tournament. The only question is how far they’ll go.

But this past Sunday turned into an anxious one — a feeling few players on this team has experienced. Maryland had earned the No. 1 overall seed each of the last three years, but this season, consecutive losses to Johns Hopkins, one to close the regular season and another in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, propelled the Terps into an uncertain position.

“It was really eye-opening,” said sophomore midfielder Bubba Fairman, who watched the selection show at his house with some teammates.

Since Coach John Tillman arrived at Maryland before the 2011 season, the program has played in seven of eight Final Fours, including the last five. That success, Fairman said, is what made watching this year’s selection feel so odd. After the team’s loss in the conference tournament, the players had nothing else to add to their résumé. Instead, they had to wait and watch how other conference tournaments panned out.

“We're a team that likes to pride ourselves on controlling what we can control,” assistant coach Jesse Bernhardt said. “You're sitting at home and you can't control it.”

Careers of seniors could have ended before they even realized. Two losses to Hopkins, their counterpart in the longest-running rivalry in college lacrosse, could have lingered all the way to next winter when a new season begins. But Maryland (11-4) received an at-large berth ahead of Cornell, the next-best team that didn’t make the cut, and now the Terps are back in control of when their season ends, albeit as underdogs.

Instead of playing in their usual first-round home game, the Terps will open this year’s NCAA tournament Sunday about an hour’s drive north at sixth-seeded Towson (11-4). There, Maryland will aim to advance by beating a team led by Alex Woodall, a Tewaaraton Award nominee whose faceoff winning percentage of nearly 75 percent ranks second in the nation but who dealt with an injury during last week’s conference tournament. The Tigers’ 6-foot-6 goalkeeper, Tyler Canto, will be a challenge in the cage, and the team’s leading attackman, Brendan Sunday, averages three goals a game, the same mark as Maryland’s top scorer, Jared Bernhardt.

Maryland has not been among the NCAA tournament’s eight unseeded teams since Tillman’s first two seasons in College Park. Still, in 2011 and 2012 the Terps powered all the way to the national championship game. Jesse Bernhardt, the assistant coach who is Jared’s older brother, played on each of those teams, which he said embraced an underdog persona.

“I didn’t feel like it was a forced mantra or motto or, ‘Hey, let’s make T-shirts for this,’ kind of thing,” Bernhardt said. “I felt like that was a true identity that the team grabbed hold of. Just as a program, traditionally we’ve always been guys who just go to work, go about our business, some tough, hard-nosed dudes. That plays into that underdog, ‘Rocky’ mentality.”

Year Record Seed Tournament result 2011 13-5 — Lost in national title game 2012 12-6 — Lost in national title game 2013 10-4 No. 6 Lost in first round 2014 13-4 No. 7 Lost in semifinals 2015 15-4 No. 6 Lost in national title game 2016 17-3 No. 1 Lost in national title game 2017 16-3 No. 1 Won national title 2018 14-4 No. 1 Lost in semifinals

Tillman said this year’s team has talked about those two seasons. They can serve as a not-so-distant reminder that being an unseeded doesn’t make a matchup unwinnable.

Those two national runner-up teams also entered the tournament coming off a loss. While no team would prefer a loss to a win, a disappointing end to the regular season can help foster some self-reflection. And it’s better for players to search for what needs to change now rather than after a season-ending defeat in the NCAA tournament.

“The loss, it gives you a little bit of a different perspective,” Bernhardt said. “I think it drives and fuels that fire of, ‘Okay, we didn’t really get what we wanted. That’s not really the taste we want to leave with.’ It just gives that extra oomph to make a push at it.”

In both losses to Hopkins this season, the Terps jumped out to early leads they couldn’t maintain. In the Big Ten tournament game, Maryland had a 6-2 lead at halftime only to be outscored 10-1 in the final two quarters. The team came out of the locker room too slow, Fairman said. The moments of uncertainty that forced Maryland to critically assess itself led to focus on finding energy and holding onto it throughout games.

“It's so worth it just to dig a little deeper, put in a little more time, put in a little more energy just to be successful,” Fairman said. “With all this time that's put in, it would be a real shame to go home early.”

After a couple days off, practices this week have offered encouraging signs. Fairman called them some of the best practices in his two years at Maryland. Former players Matt Rambo, Colin Heacock and Nick Manis, all part of the 2017 national championship team, visited this week, checking in and sharing insight.

“It's just going really well,” senior defenseman Curtis Corley said. “And I like the way this week is folding in our favor.”

The staff isn’t afraid to lean into the underdog mentality, especially because it helps breed a sense of urgency that Tillman said has been lacking in the last two weeks.

In every NCAA tournament since 2005, at least one unseeded team — and usually at least a couple — have advanced past the first round. Just ask some of those Maryland teams. They know from experience, and now this group of players is embracing what they’ve never had to before.

“Being the underdog,” Fairman said, one year removed from a No. 1 overall seed, “is never a bad thing.”

Read more:

Chol Marial, a 7-foot-2 center, signs with Maryland basketball for 2019-20 season

Basketball corruption trials conclude, leaving NCAA to sort through aftermath

Warming oceans have created a golden age for surfing, but surfers worry about what the changes mean