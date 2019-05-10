

Neymar was in a mood after PSG's loss to Rennes in the Coupe de France final. (Thibault Camus)

The French soccer federation on Friday banned Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar for three matches after he appeared to take a swipe at a fan following his team’s penalty-kick loss to Rennes in the Coupe de France final on April 27. Neymar also received an additional two-match ban that was suspended.

You can see the incident at the end of this video. As he was walking through the crowd at Stade de France to receive his second-place medal, Neymar appeared to push down a fan’s cellphone and then directed a gentle jab at his face.

Neymar appeared to smack someone in the face on the way to collect his runners-up medal last night after having a smartphone shoved in his direction by the man in question who was insulting him. pic.twitter.com/ubQQstObPo — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2019

In a statement, PSG said it will appeal the ban, saying Neymar was provoked by the fan.

“Given the insults endured by several Paris players, including Neymar, at the end of the Coupe de France final, and the various elements submitted to the committee by Paris Saint-Germain in the player’s defence, the club considers this sanction severe,” the team said.

According to the Associated Press, PSG players Gianluigi Buffon and Marco Verratti also were verbally abused by the same fan, though they ignored him.

The ban goes into effect on Monday, two days after PSG’s match at Angers. Unless his appeal is successful, Neymar will miss PSG’s final two Ligue 1 matches — home against Dijon on May 18 and at Stade Reims on May 25 — along with his team’s rematch against Rennes for the Trophée des Champions in August.

The French ban was Neymar’s second three-game suspension this season. The first, to be served during continental play, was handed down by UEFA after Neymar criticized the video review officials who gave Manchester United a stoppage-time penalty shot in the Champions League round of 16.

PSG clinched its sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years on April 27 but has not advanced past the Champions League’s round of 16 in Neymar’s two seasons in Paris, with the Brazilian striker missing both games against Manchester United this season and one of two round-of-16 matches against Real Madrid in 2018. In all, Neymar has appeared in only 36 of a possible 76 league matches for PSG over the past two seasons because of injuries.

