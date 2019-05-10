

Two years ago, the Washington Nationals experimented with turning starter Erick Fedde into a reliever. Even though the righty later admitted he never fully bought into the switch, his ERA plunged from 4.90 as a starter to 3.13 as a reliever and his strikeout-to-walk ratio jumped too, from 2.62 to 5.20. Fedde became one of the organization’s most effective pitchers out of the bullpen at Class AA and AAA, but his dream was still to be a starter.

Last season, Fedde returned to his original role and made 11 starts for the Nationals, but he never locked down a spot in the rotation. Fedde started this season in Class AA Harrisburg, from where it is easier to make an emergency appearance in D.C. than from Class AAA Fresno. Two weeks ago, in just that situation, Fedde threw four scoreless innings in relief against the San Diego Padres and the team reconsidered their approach.

The Nationals had a veteran rotation and a yawning chasm between it and closer Sean Doolittle. Fedde, albeit briefly, showed he could pitch in one of the team’s best outings from a reliever this season. The Nationals ditched the spot starter label and, last Saturday, promoted him to the big leagues as a full-time reliever, the next step in an ongoing bullpen experiment. In doing so, Washington traded a top starting pitcher prospect’s long-term development for what they hope will be a short-term fix to a dire situation. Despite throwing 107⅓ innings, tied for the league’s lowest total, the Nationals’ 6.29 bullpen ERA is the worst in baseball.

“He has to buy in,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Fedde. “For right now, his value to us is in the bullpen. … Hopefully he continues to throw the ball the same way [he did against the Padres].”

So far, he has. In his second relief appearance, Tuesday against the Brewers, he walked two and allowed a hit but no earned runs. The Nationals need Fedde to replicate those successful outings.

The lineup is getting healthy again, but the Nationals are still struggling to score, which means their best path toward a win consists of eking out a few runs and cobbling together minimal-damage pitching. The rotation has consistently delivered — their 5.1 wins above replacement is the most among any group of starters in MLB — but the bullpen has prevented several mathematical wins from becoming real ones. Even when everyone is healthy again, the bullpen will need ensure those outputs from the starters aren’t wasted.

The Nationals haven’t decided if they’ll use Fedde in long or short roles but the 26-year-old has embraced the adjustment.

“I'm honestly just a better pitcher at this point,” he said of the difference between this trip to the bullpen and the last. “I was a lot younger when I tried that last time, and I feel like I’ve developed more and have a better attitude going into it this time.”

Looking around the clubhouse, Fedde that if he were to become a reliever, he was in an ideal scenario. New pitching coach Paul Menhart played a large role in developing him in the minor leagues, and Fedde cited his familiarity with and trust in Menhart for making him even more comfortable in the majors. In spring training, Fedde said, he tried to do a lot of different things with his pitches and mechanics but Menhart focused on getting him “back to his old self” and restoring his confidence.

A few lockers away was Joe Ross, only a few months ahead of Fedde on the starter-turned-reliever timeline. On their first day together in the bullpen, Fedde picked Ross’s brain about how to put everything he had into one inning instead of five or six and how to develop a routine designed to ready himself to throw in minutes rather than hours.

The decision to promote Fedde does not mean this switch is permanent, Martinez said. On April 30, General Manager Mike Rizzo emphasized the same because the organization prefers to develop starters, since “relievers, for the most part, are failed starters in the minor leagues.”

“We always consider [Fedde] as … a guy that we’re going to count on in the long time in the future to be a starter,” Rizzo said. “[But] we’ve never been afraid to move guys to the big leagues in different roles and different positions and different times, no matter what their chronological age shows. We’re going to put our best club on the field.”

Martinez has expressed frustration this season when some relievers have used their non-dominant pitches — such as Wander Suero’s curveball or Doolittle’s change-up — in crunch situations. Fedde said he has a four-pitch arsenal — fastball, cutter, slider, curve — he can utilize at any time. Martinez said he trusted Fedde’s judgment as long as he consistently threw first-pitch strikes, a struggle throughout his career.

Fedde understands that, as a reliever, he needs to throw his best stuff harder and more often in each appearance. His desire to hold onto all four pitches could be to avoid pigeonholing himself and increasing the difficulty of transitioning back to a starter, but he also considers it an effective technique.

“It’s important for the guy on deck knows that I’m willing to use all four rather than just become a two-pitch pitcher,” Fedde said. “But yeah, when the time comes, I can stick with my best stuff a little quicker.”

Though they’re two different pitchers, Martinez said, his handling of Ross at first — no back-to-backs, ensuring he’s available when they’d need him most — will parallel his approach with Fedde.

“It’s going to be a slow process,” he said. “But we’re going to use him.”

