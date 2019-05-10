

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with fans during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is officially out for the rest of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets with a mild strained right calf, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Thursday night. The team said he’ll be reevaluated next week but Durant has needed about a week to recover from similar injuries in the past.

Re: Durant: The "mild" diagnosis is encouraging but he will obviously still miss time. Since the 2005-06 season, the average missed time for a calf strain in the NBA is roughly five games (~2 weeks). — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) May 9, 2019

The injury comes at a precarious time for Golden State, which is attempting to win a third consecutive NBA championship. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday night in Houston and you could argue Durant has been their best player in the postseason. He’s averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

[With Kevin Durant injured, fate of Warriors’ dynasty depends on core four]

“He’s been the best player in the NBA in the playoffs,” Kerr told reporters after the game on Wednesday night. “He’s been phenomenal, so it’s obviously a huge loss. But our team has a lot of confidence. They trust each other. They’ve won championships together. So we come out and we give it our best shot.”

Most teams couldn’t weather a loss like that, but the Warriors are a super team, featuring Steph Curry, a two-time MVP; Klay Thompson, a five-time all star; Draymond Green, a former defensive player of the year; and Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. However, this isn’t the same super team that ran through the NBA like a buzz saw in recent years.

Curry is shooting 15 of 57 from behind the arc (26 percent) overall, including 5 for 18 on unguarded three-point attempts (28 percent) in this series. Thompson was 1 for 6 from long range on Monday night and is 3 for 9 when left wide option against Houston in this series. The fearsome small ball lineup of death isn’t as lethal anymore, either, and it figures to get worse without Durant: Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala have spent 11 minutes on the court without Durant during this playoff run and have been outscored by 2.4 net points per 100 possessions. Not a big sample size but enough to show that these four players need to step it up if they want to topple the Rockets in one of the next two games.

The oddsmakers in Vegas don’t think the Warriors will claim Game 6 — the Westgate, MGM Mirage and Wynn Las Vegas all have the Rockets as seven-point favorites at home — but they do think Golden State can win the series (-220 on the money line, implying a 69 percent success rate) and repeat as champions (7-5 favorites at the Westgate).

One Warrior who can improve both those odds is Thompson. Before Durant joined Golden State, Thompson attacked the rim more — according to Synergy Sports, 22 percent of his possessions in 2015-16 during the regular season and playoffs combined were around the basket compared to less than 15 percent in 2018-19 — and scored 1.2 points per possessions around the basket during the regular season and playoffs combined, good enough to put him in the 67th percentile of NBA players.

Thompson, at 6-foot-7, should also take advantage of more isolation opportunities, especially against smaller defenders such as Chris Paul (6-foot) where his height advantage allows him the opportunity at clear sight lines to the basket. Plus, the Rockets are allowing over a point per possession on isolation plays against them during this postseason run, the third-worst defensive mark among this year’s playoff teams.



Klay Thompson hits a two-point shot against Chris Paul in isolation. (NBA/NBA)

“We’ll have to collectively make up for what [Durant] does,” Thompson said. “We’ve done it before. It’s going to be incredibly difficult. It’s the playoffs. I know they’re not going to feel sorry for us, the media, the fans. It will be a gut check time. We go down there and give it our best effort. That’s all we can do. If we do that, I have confidence every man on this team will step up in his absence.”

