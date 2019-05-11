

Cheyna Matthews scored two high-quality goals and rookie Jordan DiBiasi recorded the first of her career Saturday as the Washington Spirit defeated Sky Blue FC, 3-2, in Piscataway, N.J.

The Spirit (2-1-1) matched its National Women’s Soccer League victory total of last year with a second triumph over Sky Blue (0-3-2).

Washington was without Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle, who are in U.S. national team training camp ahead of the Women’s World Cup, which will start June 7 in France. Sky Blue star Carli Lloyd missed the match for the same reason.

Matthews, who is expected to join Jamaica’s World Cup squad soon, scored in the 22nd and 68th minutes. DiBiasi, the third overall draft pick from Stanford, added her goal in the 55th as the Spirit built a 3-1 lead.

Raquel Rodriguez (32nd) and Imani Dorsey (80th) scored for Sky Blue before a crowd of 1,330.

Matthews put Washington ahead midway through the first half with a sensational individual effort. She tracked a long ball, chipping it over a defender, touched wide and, after her initial shot was blocked, roofed the second chance from a tight angle.

DiBiasi buried an 18-yard one-timer into the low near corner. Matthews then extended the lead when she ran onto Cali Farquharson’s through ball and smashed a running one-timer from 16 yards.

The Spirit will host the Portland Thorns this coming Saturday night at Maryland SoccerPlex.

