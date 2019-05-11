

Chris Durkin (21) has appeared in seven matches this season, with four starts and one goal. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The good news, the expected news, arrived early this week: D.C. United’s Chris Durkin was told he had been selected to the U.S. squad for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Durkin is among the top American midfielders in his age group; last year, at age 18, he started 16 MLS matches, and the year before, he was a starter at the U-17 World Cup in India. European clubs have taken notice and, someday soon, he could end up playing abroad.

Until last month, though, when he started logging serious minutes for United, there was some question what role — if any — he would fill for the U.S. under-20s.

Russell Canouse and Junior Moreno had beaten him out for the two starting jobs in D.C.'s defensive midfield. Playing time impacts form and fitness, elements that U.S. Coach Tab Ramos would have to consider when choosing his squad and identifying his ideal lineup.

After playing just 30 minutes in the first six MLS matches, Durkin worked his way back into United’s lineup, thanks in part to Canouse’s knee injury. He started four consecutive matches, scored his first career goal, and is slated to start either Sunday against Sporting Kansas City at Audi Field or Wednesday at Toronto FC before reporting to U.S. camp.

“He is in a really good space right now,” United Coach Ben Olsen said. “He’s fit and he’s sharp. He’s prepped to have a good tournament.”

Durkin should figure prominently in a promising squad that will open Group D play May 24 against Ukraine.

Durkin, a third-year pro from the Richmond suburb of Glen Allen, Va., said the lack of playing time was on his mind, but “you have to trust your [club] coaches to create the proper plan.”

If the minutes had not increased, Durkin said, he might have gone on assignment with second-division Loudoun United on occasion. Canouse’s sprained MCL then elevated Durkin into the D.C. lineup.

Playing regularly for United, Durkin said, was “extremely important” because, after an under-20 camp in Spain in March, Ramos told him he looked good but “we have to keep your fitness up and have you prepared for the World Cup.”

Reflecting on the renewed role with United, Durkin said “getting four games was exactly what Tab wanted and what I needed to improve my form. Overall, it has been really positive.”

Canouse’s return last weekend bumped Durkin back to the bench, but with two matches in four days approaching, Olsen said he will shuffle the lineup to some extent.

Olsen’s first priority is United, not the national team, but in the back of his mind, he said he also wanted to do right by his young player and the U.S. program.

“Making sure Chris is seeing minutes is something we think about,” Olsen said. “The tournament is important to U.S. soccer and to him personally. It usually works itself out. He was going to get his games, one way or another.”

Despite his status in U.S. circles, Durkin was not a sure thing for the under-20 squad. United commitments prevented him from playing in the qualifying tournament last fall. This year, though, he attended a U-20 camp in Florida and played in friendlies against Japan and France.

Once Durkin reports to U.S. camp, United will have three players on assignment with youth national teams: Forward Griffin Yow and midfielder Bryang Kayo are with the under-17 squad at Concacaf’s World Cup qualifying tournament in Bradenton, Fla.

Like Durkin, Yow (Clifton, Va.) was a homegrown signing. Although Kayo (Poolesville, Md.) remains in United’s academy, Olsen said, “I’m sure at some point he will be in our world.”

Durkin’s development, Olsen said, has grown “tactically, emotionally and technically. That is what we are looking for because his starting point is so good. If we can just slowly get him better, he is going to be a damn good player.”

A strong performance by Durkin in Poland would undoubtedly raise his profile in the international marketplace — most European clubs keep a close eye on the under-20 tournament — and perhaps prompt transfer offers this summer.

“It definitely is in my mind that this could be a very pivotal point in my career,” he said. “I just have to do what I’ve been doing in these last couple games with D.C., and I think that will translate very well into the international environment.

“I just have to be confident. I think I can stack up against any other player than I am looking across at. I’ve been preparing a lot for this, so mentally I am ready.”

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United

Where: Audi Field.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday (7:25 kickoff).

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Records: United 6-3-2, 20 points; Sporting 2-3-4, 10 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Leonardo Jara, Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Marquinhos Pedroso; MFs Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Luciano Acosta, Lucas Rodriguez; F Wayne Rooney.

K.C. probable starters: GK Tim Melia; Ds Graham Zusi, Botond Barath, Graham Smith, Seth Sinovic; MFs Yohan Croizet, Felipe Gutierrez, Kelyn Rowe; Fs Johnny Russell, Krisztian Nemeth, Daniel Salloi.

