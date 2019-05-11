

Former Nationals manager Dusty Baker is a year-and-a-half removed from his time in D.C. but still has fond memories of the team and city. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell)

The Nationals are experiencing their worst start to a season since before the Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper eras began. Lots of fingers have been pointed by the fan base, many in the direction of Dave Martinez, who took over as manager for Dusty Baker after Baker’s contract was not renewed following the 2017 season despite winning 192 games and two National League East titles.

After guiding the team through a disappointing 2018 campaign that saw the club miss the playoffs, Martinez is currently leading an injury-plagued squad that has stumbled out to a 15-22 start, Washington’s worst record after 37 games since beginning 2009 at 12-25.

The start has left some supporters reminiscing about Martinez’s predecessor, perhaps even wishing Baker was still in charge. Baker said in an MLB Network Radio interview Friday that the feeling is mutual.

“I get calls and letters from people, especially when I see the 202 area code, and it’s like, ‘Hey man, we miss you. I wish you were here,’ ” Baker said. “And quite frankly, I wish I was there, too, sometimes. But the longer you’re away from somewhere, the more you stop wishing.”

The 69-year-old Baker said he doesn’t take solace in the Washington’s underwhelming performance since his departure.

“You don’t feel good because I still root for the players,” Baker said. “You try not to feel anything because you try not to let it really affect your life because there’s nothing that you can do about it. They’ll never admit to making a mistake and [bring] you back so you’re really hoping for something that’s not possible.”

While his tenure in the District didn’t end the way he envisioned, Baker does speak highly of his brief stay in the nation’s capital.

“I enjoyed my time in D.C. and it was second only to San Francisco, which is, like, my home and also I was there for 15 years — five as a coach and 10 as a manager, where in D.C. I was only there two years. Those were two of the finest years that I’ve had living-wise but if I was there, I wouldn’t have been able to see my son the last two years.”

Baker works with the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser to the CEO. He said he still keeps up with the Nationals, and even took in a game at Class AAA Fresno this season.

“I hate to see [Max] Scherzer struggling because I know how badly this guy wants to win,” Baker said. “And then Anthony [Rendon] got hurt. You know they’re not the same team without Anthony in there.”

The Nationals will have to go 75-50 (.600) the rest of the season to reach 90 wins. They currently sit 6½ games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the highly-competitive NL East.

