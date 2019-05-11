

Juan Soto returns to the Nationals' lineup after missing the past 10 games with back spasms. (Nick Wass/AP)

LOS ANGELES — With left fielder Juan Soto returning Saturday, just in time to face Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washington Nationals’ injury issues are beginning to subside.

First it was star third baseman Anthony Rendon coming off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Now it is the 20-year-old Soto, arguably the Nationals’ second-best hitter behind Rendon, returning from back spasms after missing the past 10 games. Next Washington hopes to welcome back shortstop Trea Turner (broken right index finger), first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in his right foot) and first baseman Matt Adams (left shoulder strain) in the near future.

The Nationals were thinned down to a lineup fit for a spring training game by the end of last week. On Saturday, with their record still sagging at 15-23, they will have Rendon and Soto back together in the middle of the order. Before going on the IL, Soto had five doubles, six home runs, 22 RBI and 16 runs, even if his strikeouts (32) and batting average (.248) indicate some sophomore struggles.

To make room for Soto on the 25-man roster, the Nationals optioned infielder Jake Noll to Class AAA Fresno. Noll, 25, has been up and down all season given all of the Nationals’ injuries. Sending him down means Washington will stick with five outfielders after they signed veteran Gerardo Parra to a one-year deal Thursday. The group now consists of Soto, Parra, Victor Robles, Adam Eaton and Michael A. Taylor.

The Nationals will again have their preferred starters with Soto in left, Robles in center and Eaton in right, which is how they mostly aligned for the 28 games before Soto got hurt. Parra is a left-handed bat who can play all three outfield spots and first base. Taylor, who could have been optioned to the minors, has struggled at the plate but is the team’s best defender in the outfield.

Manager Dave Martinez likes having Taylor, whose value rests in his glove and arm, as a possible late-game replacement for Eaton. As a result, Washington is fine with stuffing its bench with two outfielders, two utility players in Wilmer Difo and Adrian Sanchez, and whoever is not catching between Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki.

On Saturday, right as the Nationals announced that Soto was reinstated, Turner was sprinting around the bases. His right finger was still wrapped in a splint and his return is not imminent, but it was another positive sign for a club that has been banged-up for weeks. In the meantime, as they slowly regain their form, the Nationals have to figure out how to win more games.

LINEUPS

Nationals (15-22)

Adam Eaton, RF

Victor Robles, CF

Juan Soto, LF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Gerardo Parra, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Max Scherzer, P

Dodgers (26-15)

Joc Pederson, LF

Max Muncy, 1B

Justin Turner, 3B

Cody Bellinger, RF

Corey Seager, SS

Alex Verdugo, CF

Kike Hernandez, 2B

Austin Barnes, C

Walker Buehler, P

