

Drake University pitcher Nicole Newman. (Photo courtesy of Drake University)

Drake University pitcher Nicole Newman has the hottest arm in softball, with her latest performance cementing her place in the NCAA Division I record books.

Newman pitched her fifth perfect game of the season on Friday, striking out a career-high 18 batters on the way to a 7-0 victory over Bradley. The win sent the Bulldogs to Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game.

Newman, a redshirt senior, tacked on two hits in four at-bats for good measure.

Friday’s performance marked Newman’s 23rd complete game of the season with 10 or more punchouts.

🚨 PERFECT GAME 🚨@DrakeSoftball's Nicole Newman ties the #MVCsoftball tournament record with 18 strikeouts to send the Bulldogs to tomorrow's championship game! pic.twitter.com/AZU3Pnqy9X — Missouri Valley Conference (@MVCsports) May 10, 2019

PERFECT AGAIN!!!@DrakeSoftball senior pitcher Nicole Newman set a NCAA record on Friday night by throwing her fifth perfect game of the season!



📰 https://t.co/g2X2MechD3#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/nIpaaOqjsy — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 11, 2019

Only four Division I softball pitchers had tossed four perfect games, the last being Oklahoma’s Paige Parker in 2015. Newman has more perfect games in 2019 (5) than all of Division I softball witnessed in 2018 (4), per NCAA.com.

Her season stats are staggering. She’s 27-6, with a 0.88 ERA, 13 shutouts and 380 strikeouts to just 42 walks in 42 appearances. On top of her five perfect games, she has thrown three no-hitters and contributed to two other combined no-hitters.

Newman was named one of 10 finalists for Collegiate Player of the Year by USA Softball on Wednesday. She was also recently selected 13th in the National Pro Fastpitch draft by the Aussie Peppers.

Drake (41-14) meets Northern Iowa (28-22) for the Missouri Valley Conference crown this evening. The winner automatically advances to the NCAA Tournament.

