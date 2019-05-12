Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
* — named to U.S. U-20 World Cup team
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory at Fulham
Fulham defender Tim Ream: in the 18 but did not play
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): in the 18 for first team but did not play. U-23s season complete (nine matches, eight starts, one goal)
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: in the 18 but did not play in 5-3 defeat at Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Southampton
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s season complete (nine matches, six starts)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): U-23s season complete (three matches, two starts)
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s season complete (five matches, three starts)
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s season complete (16 matches, 16 starts)
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s season complete
Women’s Super League
West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 80 in 4-0 defeat to Brighton
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: entered in the 75th
Championship
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 70 in 1-0 defeat to Leeds, first leg of promotional playoff semifinal
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: season complete (20th place; 18 matches, 18 starts)
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: season complete (13th place; 39 matches, 35 starts)
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: season complete (10th place; 30 matches, 23 starts)
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: season complete (18th place; 26 matches, 26 starts)
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: season complete (19th place; 19 matches, 17 starts)
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 70 in 1-0 victory over Portsmouth, first leg of promotional playoff semifinal
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): season complete (19th place; 10 matches, two starts, one goal)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah*, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Rangers
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18
Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 73 in 2-0 defeat at St. Johnstone
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: first leg of promotional playoff Tuesday
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): played 90+ (scored in 41st) in 3-2 victory over Fortuna Duesseldorf (second goal in a week, fourth in league play, seven overall; transferring to Chelsea this summer)
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 85th
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Stuttgart
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory at Nurnberg
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: entered in the 62nd
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Freiburg
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto* (age 18): not in the 18
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to Mainz
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 2-0 defeat to Lok Leipzig
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 90 in Bremen II’s 1-0 defeat at Oldenburg
Hannover defender Chris Gloster* (age 18): played 71 in Hannover II’s 2-0 victory at Norderstedt
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards* (age 19): did not play in Bayern II’s 3-1 victory over Greuther Fuerth
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott* (age 19): played 90 in Koln II’s 3-0 defeat to Roedinghausen
Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): loaned to Trelleborgs in Swedish second division
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez* (age 18): U-19 squad
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U.S. under-17 national team duty
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez* (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory at Moenchengladbach
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: played 54 in 2-0 victory over Turbine Potsdam
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Duisburg
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18
2 Bundesliga
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 (scored in 16th) in 1-1 draw at Erzgebirge Aue
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: played 90 in 4-3 defeat to Heidenheim
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 for 4-1 victory over Hamburg
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in the 18 (red card) for 5-3 victory at Koln
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): played 90 in 0-0 draw with Bochum
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Magdeburg
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: entered in the 82nd in 1-0 defeat at Wehen Wiesbaden
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Energie Cottbus
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 5-2 defeat at Sonnenhof
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 61st
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Guingamp
Feminine Division 1
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: season complete (9th place; seven matches, seven starts)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 22 starts, three goals)
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (9th place; 19 matches, 10 starts)
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (11th place, relegated; seven matches, seven starts, three goals)
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete (11th place, relegated; two matches, one start)
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: season complete (11th place, relegated; 15 matches, 14 starts, two goals)
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: season complete (3rd place; 22 matches, 22 starts)
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; three matches, three starts)
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente* (age 17): youth squad
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Logroño defender Cami Privett: season complete (11th place; 12 matches, 12 starts, one goal)
Logroño midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 29 matches, 27 starts)
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (10th place; 27 matches, 22 starts, seven goals)
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 64 in 3-0 defeat at Groningen
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Heerenveen
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 5-4 victory at Heracles
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest* (age 18): season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 16 starts, one goal)
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma* (age 18): U-19 squad
ITALY
Serie A Women
Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: season complete (seven matches, two starts)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Genk
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 5-0 victory at Zulte-Waregem
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos* (age 18): U-19 squad
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 8-0 victory over A-dos-Francos
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: did not play
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: data unavailable for 0-0 draw at Cova Piedade
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): at Brondby on Monday
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at AGF
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Vejle
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): played 79
Vejle forward Adian Liu (age 18): not in the 18
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 in 4-0 victory over Copenhagen
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 65th in 4-1 victory over Elfsborg
Damallsvenskan
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Rosengard
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: in the 18 but did not play
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Djurgarden
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: in the 18 but did not play
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 82nd) in 1-0 victory over Vaxjo
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90
Orebro forward Addison Steiner: played 76
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: in the 18 but did not play
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Kungsbacka
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played the first 47 in 2-1 defeat at Pitea
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in the 78th in 1-0 victory over Eskilstuna
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Admira
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Spartak Trnava defender Macario Hing-Glover: played 71 in 3-1 victory over Podbrezova
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Maccabi Netanya
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: vs. Maccabi Haifa on Monday
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 67 in 2-1 victory over Jeonbuk
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: season complete (12th place; 18 matches, five starts, one goal)
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: not in the 18 for 4-3 victory over Real Potosi
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: at Monterrey late Sunday in second leg of quarterfinals
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Tijuana in second leg of quarterfinals (5-2 aggregate)
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Pachuca in second leg of quarterfinals (2-2 aggregate, advanced as higher seed)
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: season complete (13th place; 28 matches, 27 starts, two goals)
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (17th place; eight matches, three starts)
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, one goal)
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: season complete (14th place; one match, one start)
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: season complete (18th place; seven matches, six starts, one goal)
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: season complete (10th place)
Read more:
Cheyna Matthews’s two goals power Washington Spirit to another win over Sky Blue
Chris Durkin has seized opportunity from D.C. United’s injuries
Luciano Acosta contract with D.C. United likely won’t happen till July — if it happens
PSG’s Neymar gets three-match ban for taking a swipe at a fan