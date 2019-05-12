

Christian Pulisic, who will join Chelsea this summer after five years with Borussia Dortmund, was honored before Saturday's match. (Leon Kuegeler/Reuters)

Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

* — named to U.S. U-20 World Cup team

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory at Fulham

Fulham defender Tim Ream: in the 18 but did not play

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): in the 18 for first team but did not play. U-23s season complete (nine matches, eight starts, one goal)

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: in the 18 but did not play in 5-3 defeat at Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Southampton

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s season complete (nine matches, six starts)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): U-23s season complete (three matches, two starts)

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s season complete (five matches, three starts)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s season complete (16 matches, 16 starts)

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s season complete

Women’s Super League

West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 80 in 4-0 defeat to Brighton

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: entered in the 75th

Championship

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 70 in 1-0 defeat to Leeds, first leg of promotional playoff semifinal

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: season complete (20th place; 18 matches, 18 starts)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: season complete (13th place; 39 matches, 35 starts)

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: season complete (10th place; 30 matches, 23 starts)

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: season complete (18th place; 26 matches, 26 starts)

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: season complete (19th place; 19 matches, 17 starts)

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 70 in 1-0 victory over Portsmouth, first leg of promotional playoff semifinal

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): season complete (19th place; 10 matches, two starts, one goal)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah*, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Rangers

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18

Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 73 in 2-0 defeat at St. Johnstone

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: first leg of promotional playoff Tuesday

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): played 90+ (scored in 41st) in 3-2 victory over Fortuna Duesseldorf (second goal in a week, fourth in league play, seven overall; transferring to Chelsea this summer)

PULISIC! IT HAD TO BE!



The American gives Dortmund the crucial lead in his final home game, and look what it means to him. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z9bpiU0BN8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 11, 2019

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 85th

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Stuttgart

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory at Nurnberg

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: entered in the 62nd

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Freiburg

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto* (age 18): not in the 18

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to Mainz

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 2-0 defeat to Lok Leipzig

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 90 in Bremen II’s 1-0 defeat at Oldenburg

Hannover defender Chris Gloster* (age 18): played 71 in Hannover II’s 2-0 victory at Norderstedt

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards* (age 19): did not play in Bayern II’s 3-1 victory over Greuther Fuerth

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott* (age 19): played 90 in Koln II’s 3-0 defeat to Roedinghausen

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): loaned to Trelleborgs in Swedish second division

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez* (age 18): U-19 squad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U.S. under-17 national team duty

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez* (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory at Moenchengladbach

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: played 54 in 2-0 victory over Turbine Potsdam

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Duisburg

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18

2 Bundesliga

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 (scored in 16th) in 1-1 draw at Erzgebirge Aue

Americans scoring headers in Germany seems to be a theme this weekend. Here’s Julian Green scoring the opener for Greuther Furth in their match against Erzgebirge Aue this morning. 4 goals and 3 assists now on the season for the midfielder. pic.twitter.com/0ymTyMf7fY — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) May 12, 2019

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: played 90 in 4-3 defeat to Heidenheim

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 for 4-1 victory over Hamburg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in the 18 (red card) for 5-3 victory at Koln

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): played 90 in 0-0 draw with Bochum

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Magdeburg

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: entered in the 82nd in 1-0 defeat at Wehen Wiesbaden

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Energie Cottbus

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 5-2 defeat at Sonnenhof

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 61st

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Guingamp

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: season complete (9th place; seven matches, seven starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 22 starts, three goals)

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (9th place; 19 matches, 10 starts)

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (11th place, relegated; seven matches, seven starts, three goals)

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete (11th place, relegated; two matches, one start)

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: season complete (11th place, relegated; 15 matches, 14 starts, two goals)

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: season complete (3rd place; 22 matches, 22 starts)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; three matches, three starts)

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente* (age 17): youth squad

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Logroño defender Cami Privett: season complete (11th place; 12 matches, 12 starts, one goal)

Logroño midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 29 matches, 27 starts)

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (10th place; 27 matches, 22 starts, seven goals)

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 64 in 3-0 defeat at Groningen

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Heerenveen

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 5-4 victory at Heracles

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest* (age 18): season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 16 starts, one goal)

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma* (age 18): U-19 squad

ITALY

Serie A Women

Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: season complete (seven matches, two starts)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Genk

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 5-0 victory at Zulte-Waregem

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos* (age 18): U-19 squad

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 8-0 victory over A-dos-Francos

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: did not play

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: data unavailable for 0-0 draw at Cova Piedade

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): at Brondby on Monday

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at AGF

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Vejle

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): played 79

Vejle forward Adian Liu (age 18): not in the 18

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 in 4-0 victory over Copenhagen

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 65th in 4-1 victory over Elfsborg

Damallsvenskan

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Rosengard

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: in the 18 but did not play

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Djurgarden

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: in the 18 but did not play

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 82nd) in 1-0 victory over Vaxjo

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90

Orebro forward Addison Steiner: played 76

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: in the 18 but did not play

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Kungsbacka

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played the first 47 in 2-1 defeat at Pitea

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in the 78th in 1-0 victory over Eskilstuna

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Admira

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Spartak Trnava defender Macario Hing-Glover: played 71 in 3-1 victory over Podbrezova

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Maccabi Netanya

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: vs. Maccabi Haifa on Monday

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 67 in 2-1 victory over Jeonbuk

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: season complete (12th place; 18 matches, five starts, one goal)

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: not in the 18 for 4-3 victory over Real Potosi

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: at Monterrey late Sunday in second leg of quarterfinals

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Tijuana in second leg of quarterfinals (5-2 aggregate)

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Pachuca in second leg of quarterfinals (2-2 aggregate, advanced as higher seed)

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: season complete (13th place; 28 matches, 27 starts, two goals)

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (17th place; eight matches, three starts)

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, one goal)

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: season complete (14th place; one match, one start)

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: season complete (18th place; seven matches, six starts, one goal)

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: season complete (10th place)

