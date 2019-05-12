

Kristaps Porzingis was bloodied in what was reportedly an altercation in a club in Latvia. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press File)

A celebration in his Latvian hometown reportedly turned into an altercation in which Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks was jumped and cut above his eye.

The Mavericks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, believe “he was jumped at a club, assaulted and hit by objects,” possibly a chair. The team is investigating. ESPN reports that several Russians jumped Porzingis, who fought back before club security broke up the scuffle.

Video of the aftermath shows a bloodied Porzingis leaving a club, his shirt torn. TMZ reports that he got into a fight with Russians who were upset that he no longer is playing for the New York Knicks. In the video, he can be seen shoving a woman aside as he moves along the sidewalk in his hometown of Leipaja, exchanging words with others.

https://t.co/F0vhZFhU4r apparently he also broke his arm during the fight — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@mfridmans) May 12, 2019

The Knicks traded Porzingis, who missed all of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, to Dallas in January. He will enter restricted free agency this summer, but the Mavericks hope to sign him to a five-year maximum contract.

