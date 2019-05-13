After dropping hints last week that he would be making a cameo on Sunday’s penultimate “Game of Thrones” episode, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers indeed appeared at some point in the show. But no one really seems to know where.

[MINOR SPOILERS FOR “GAME OF THRONES” SEASON 8, EPISODE 5 TO FOLLOW.]

After the episode aired, Rodgers posted a photo of himself in his costume. “It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones,” he wrote.

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee seemed to think Rodgers was cast as an archer preparing to defend King’s Landing.

I guess the dude in the middle kinda-sorta looks like Rodgers, but the costume from Rodgers’s Instagram photo doesn’t match the crimson Lannister garb shown in the photo above, and the character appears to be mostly clean-shaven when Rodgers most certainly was not.

One Twitter user focused on a short clip of a man in King’s Landing getting burned to a crisp by Drogon’s unrelenting blasts of fire:

A freeze-frame of the scene gives us an even better look at the character:

Aaron Rodgers running from Mike McCarthy's offensive gameplans pic.twitter.com/a5GBJ7n12k — JA (@JohnWEEI) May 13, 2019

Rodgers made an appearance on a making-of featurette that’s available on HBO’s website. He didn’t really clear anything up, and in fact made things even more confusing. If you’ll notice in the photo below, which was taken from the HBO video, Rodgers is wearing a cap. The character above is capless. The scenario Rodgers lays out for his character also doesn’t mesh with the video clip above.

"I was helping a woman who was injured, set her down and then, ‘The hell with her, I’m getting out of there,’ " Rodgers said.

So who knows? Maybe Rodgers will fill everyone in after his “24-hour rule” regarding “Game of Thrones” expires Monday night. Maybe he shows up in the series finale next Sunday. Maybe, just maybe, the show will further flush eight years of character development down the drain and have an NFL quarterback sitting on the Iron Throne, or whatever’s left of it. Stay tuned.

