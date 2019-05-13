

CJ McCollum's two-point shot was a crucial make in Game 7. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

During the Portland Trail Blazers’ Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, LeBron James made two things clear: He loves CJ McCollum — and isn’t quite as enamored of basketball analytics.

James, who has had plenty of time to watch postseason hoops after his own team failed to make the playoffs, was lavishing praise on McCollum, who led all scorers with 37 points in the 100-96 Portland win.

On Sunday, James was inspired to tweet, “That 330 kid cooking right now!” McCollum was raised in Canton, Ohio, not far from James’s hometown of Akron. Both cities are in the 330 area code.

That 330 kid cooking right now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

Shortly after that — with under five minutes left and the Blazers up four — McCollum had a chase-down block on a layup attempt by Jamal Murray. With 12 seconds left in the game, McCollum hit a jump shot from about 16 feet that gave his team a three-point lead.

After the game, McCollum gave his own “330” shout-out to James, while saying that his block reminded him of James’s rejection of Andre Iguodala during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

“It was a mini version of Bron’s block on Iggy, some years ago,” McCollum said. “I definitely didn’t get up as high, but it was a cool play. It’s something that I’ll remember forever — I might get a picture of that one, hang that joint up.”

James wrote on Twitter that the chase-down block was his “favorite play,” and he offered congratulations to McCollum.

Blazers' CJ McCollum on his Game 7 chasedown block vs. Nuggets: "I just went and got it, Bron style. Shout out to my guy Bron from the 330. It was a mini version of Bron's block on Iggy. I definitely didn't get up as high. I might get a picture of that one. Hang that joint up." pic.twitter.com/cCwA1pya4N — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 12, 2019

Oh and you know my favorite play was that chase down block! ✋🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2019

Before that, James took a shot at basketball analytics, which have been the underpinning for an NBA revolution in which teams are increasingly eschewing midrange jump shots in favor of three-pointers or shots at the rim. Pointing to McCollum’s clutch make from 16 feet, James told his Twitter followers, “That’s exactly why I don’t wanna hear all that analytics talk!”

You can see his tweet below:

That’s exactly why I don’t wanna hear all that analytics talk! In PLAYOFF games when it usually come down to 1/2 possession games down the stretch, just get me bucket! The best shot during that possession. And if it’s a Pull-up 2 then so be it cause it was the best SHOT! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

That had some on Twitter defending analytics, by claiming that advanced metrics don’t indicate that midrange jumpers should never be taken, just that those shots are usually the least advantageous to offenses. But James doubled down on his stance, agreeing with a user’s declaration that “computers ain’t telling the whole story.”

FACTS!! I just said that bro 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/jjKTlpKqjy — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

While that debate can — and, if James apparently has anything to do with it, will — rage on through the rest of the postseason, the Nuggets’ season is over, in large part thanks to McCollum. He represented the 330 in grand fashion, and a certain NBA superstar with a fair amount of free time was most appreciative.

