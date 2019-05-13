Rankings for spring sports will be published biweekly this season. In the weeks they don’t appear, we’ll provide a roundup of key stories throughout the area.



The Wilson baseball team won the DCIAA championship for the 27th consecutive year. (Paul Legere/Courtesy photo)

Baseball

For the 27th consecutive year, Wilson won the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association championship. The Tigers beat School Without Walls, 6-1, Wednesday behind strong pitching and three RBI from Duke commit Collin Bosley-Smith. Coach Jimmy Silk’s squad aims to defend its D.C. State Athletic Association title in the league’s tournament this week. … Eleanor Roosevelt won the Prince George’s County championship over Gwynn Park, 17-7, to finish undefeated in county play. Catcher Cejay Hopkins hit a grand slam in the Raiders’ 11-run first inning. Eleanor Roosevelt will face C.H. Flowers on Tuesday in the Maryland 4A South playoffs. … South River beat Broadneck, 8-1, in the Anne Arundel County title game. The teams will meet again Tuesday in the Maryland 4A East playoffs. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kyle Melnick

Softball



Maret softball claimed the ISL title with a 13-5 win against Madeira in the tournament final Saturday. (Maret Softball/Maret Softball)

Maret claimed the Independent School League championship with a 13-5 win against Madeira in the tournament final Saturday. No. 5 seed Madeira upset No. 1 seed Georgetown Day, 1-0, for a spot in the championship game; No. 2 seed Maret (11-4) beat No. 7 seed St. Andrews and No. 3 seed Stone Ridge on its path to the title. … West Springfield senior pitcher Bailey Misken outdueled Robinson senior Gracie Vallejos for a 5-2 victory in the regular season finale for both teams. No. 8 West Springfield (19-1) clinched a first-round bye in the Patriot District tournament. No. 10 Robinson (17-4) won its first round game 13-0 against Woodson on Friday. … Second-round matchups are set for Monday in the Maryland state tournaments, including a faceoffs between No. 4 Sherwood and Paint Branch in the 4A North region and No. 5 Severna Park and North County in the 4A East region. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kate Yanchulis

Boys’ lacrosse



The last time Gonzaga and St. John's met, the Eagles beat the Cadets, 6-2. The two will meet again Monday in the WCAC championship game. (Kraig Siracuse/Courtesy Photo)

Gonzaga will take on St. John’s in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final Monday. In the teams’ regular season matchup, Gonzaga escaped with a 6-2 win. … Richard Montgomery remained undefeated after beating Northwest, 14-11, in the sectional semifinals. Jared Scheinberg and Marcus Pedone combined to score seven goals in the game. The Rockets will play Wootton on Monday in the sectional finals. … It’s playoff time in Virginia, too. Oakton, last year’s Class 6 state champion, takes on James Madison on Wednesday in the Concorde District finals after beating Westfield in overtime. Dominion starts its playoff run with a first-round matchup against Park View in the Dulles District. (Last week’s rankings)

— David Kim

Girls’ lacrosse



Bishop Ireton will look to claim its fourth consecutive WCAC title Monday against Good Counsel. (Billy Sabatini/Courtesy Photo)

After beating Holy Cross in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals, Good Counsel will face Bishop Ireton on Monday at the University of Maryland’s Ludwig Field. The Falcons have a tall task as the Cardinals have won the past three conference titles. … Marriotts Ridge will take on Glenelg in the sectional final Monday for the fourth consecutive year. The Gladiators have won all those matchups, but Marriotts Ridge beat them in the regular season this year. … Langley beat Yorktown, 19-7, on Friday and will face Herndon in the Liberty District final Tuesday. Herndon’s lone loss this season came against Langley. (Last week’s rankings)

— David Kim

Boys’ soccer

Sophomore midfielder David Gonzalez scored a hat trick as Gar-Field handed No. 2 Hylton its first loss of the season, 3-2. … No. 4 South Lakes finished off its regular season with a 4-2 win over Yorktown. Seahawks’ junior midfielder Oswauldo Cruz was named Liberty District Player of the Year. … No. 1 Briar Woods is now one win away from a perfect regular season. The Falcons are 15-0-0 and won their last three games by a combined score of 15-0. They will face Rock Ridge, a team they defeated 6-3 in late April, on Tuesday night. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo

Girls’ soccer



T.C. Williams forward Erika Harwood dribbles the ball in a game against Annandale earlier this season. The Titans will face the Atoms again in the district playoffs. (Anna Jaeger/Courtesy photo)

Junior midfielder Jenna Daunt scored both goals for No. 5 Battlefield in a 2-1 overtime win over Woodgrove Wednesday. Two days later, Daunt was named Cedar Run District Player of the Year for the second season in a row. … No. 9 Patriot will pose plenty of issues for Daunt’s Bobcats in the Cedar Run District playoffs, however. With a 6-0 win over Osbourn Park, the Pioneers won the regular season district title. … No. 1 T.C. Williams finished off an undefeated regular season with a 7-0 win over Mount Vernon. Titans senior forward Caroline Bates was named Gunston District Player of the Year. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo

Track and field



The Dunbar girls' track and field team won the DCIAA championship. (Yunlay Bridges/Courtesy photo)

The Wilson boys (185 points) and Dunbar girls (174) won DCIAA championships Saturday. … Wise sophomore Jordan Mozie became the first girl to win the 400 meters (56.84 seconds), 800 meters (2:17.46), 1,600 meters (5:19.76) and 3,2000 meters (12:09.22) at the Prince George’s County championships.

— Kyle Melnick