

Denver quarterback Joe Flacco (5) lost his starting job in Baltimore last year to rookie Lamar Jackson. (David Zalubowski)

When a team spends a second-round pick on a quarterback, it generally expects that player to start in the not-too-distant future. Often, a veteran quarterback will help groom that apprentice. But Joe Flacco indicated Monday that he wasn’t planning on spending too much time mentoring Drew Lock.

“I don’t look at that as my job,” Flacco told reporters after the Denver Broncos’ first day of organized team activities. “My job is to go win football games for this football team.”

Traded to Denver this year by the Baltimore Ravens, with whom Flacco spent his first 11 seasons, he pointed out that he isn’t exactly miles ahead of Lock in terms of digesting the Broncos’ playbook. The arrival of the two quarterbacks this offseason continued a makeover for the team, which previously added a new head coach, Vic Fangio, and offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello.

“Listen, I have so many things to worry about,” Flacco said. “I’m trying to go out there and play good football. I’m trying to go out there and play the best football of my life.

“As far as a time constraint and all of that stuff, I’m not worried about developing guys or any of that,” the 34-year-old continued. “That is what it is. I hope he does it well."

After the Broncos traded up in the second round last month to get the 42nd overall pick and use it on Missouri’s Lock, General Manager John Elway emphasized that he saw Flacco as the starter and Lock as an “understudy.” Elway said he hoped Lock would be “the future,” but not immediately, calling it a “Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers type of situation,” referring to the way the latter spent his first three years in Green Bay watching Favre play.

However, Flacco could be forgiven for wondering if he’ll be given that much time, considering he saw the Ravens trade up last year for the 32nd pick and use it on Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. At the time, Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh also made it clear that Flacco was the starter and that Jackson would “have a great chance to develop,” but after Flacco suffered a hip injury in Week 9, Jackson took the reins and never gave them back.

In September last year, Flacco said that the Ravens’ selection of a young quarterback gave him “some sort of feelings,” but he added, “I wouldn’t say it gives me motivation.”

Asked Monday about any possible motivation from the addition of Lock, Flacco acknowledged it was at least somewhat of a factor.

“That is probably along the lines of him being drafted, it’s one of those things,” he said. “There is definitely little things that motivate you every year. At the same time, I have plenty of other things that have kept me motivated throughout my career and will continue to keep me motivated this year.

“That won’t be the single or the biggest thing.”

Flacco said he doesn’t consider himself “a selfish person,” but that Lock would be most in position to learn by watching.

“I hope he does learn from me,” Flacco said, “because that means we’re out there lighting it up.”

Fangio appeared to agree with his veteran quarterback’s view of the situation, saying (via ESPN): “That’s on Drew to soak in and learn. Joe’s learning a new system himself.

“As we move along, there will be a lot more interaction to get to know each other, but primarily it’s on Drew to learn.”

