

Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal is getting set to ramp up his rehab at Class AA. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Trevor Rosenthal is the latest member of the injury-riddled Washington Nationals to make significant progress in his rehab. The 28-year-old reliever signed this offseason, will throw at Class AA Harrisburg on Thursday and Friday, he said Wednesday afternoon in the Nationals’ clubhouse.

“I haven’t talked to him yet, but I will,” Manager Dave Martinez said in his pregame news conference. “[Trevor is] coming along. For him, it’s continuing to get his reps in.”

The current plan is for Rosenthal to throw one inning each day, though he might work up to four outs or greater effort, he said. The righthander’s timeline to return to the Nationals is unclear.

Rosenthal’s rehab comes at the same time as that of starting shortstop Trea Turner, who played at Class A Potomac on Tuesday and Wednesday. The approach with both players seems to be to lightly strain them early — three games in a row planned for Turner, a back-to-back for Rosenthal — and see how they respond. If Turner or Rosenthal is sore after their stretches, the team could then evaluate from there rather than rushing either player back.

For Rosenthal, he’ll play in Altoona, Pa., against the Curve, the Class AA affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Curve is in the middle of the pack of the Eastern League offensively, with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .669, and does not appear to be a patient group. The Curve is tied for last in the league in walks (107).

When asked if it was possible the Nationals might get both Rosenthal and Turner back on this homestand, which ends with a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, Martinez said: “We’ll see how it progresses.”

LINEUPS

New York Mets (20-20)

Jeff McNeil, LF

J.D. Davis, 3B

Robinson Cano, 2B

Pete Alonso, 1B

Michael Conforto, RF

Amed Rosario, SS

Wilson Ramos, C

Juan Lagares, CF

Wilmer Font, RHP

Washington Nationals (16-25)

Adam Eaton, RF

Victor Robles, CF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Patrick Corbin, LHP