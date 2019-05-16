

Tiger Woods found trouble on his first hole at the PGA Championship. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is on the course at the PGA Championship, his first tournament round since his Masters win Thursday.

In a threesome with Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari, Woods is starting on the back nine, an instant challenge with three long Par 4s, two of them 500-plus yards. Coverage of the featured groups is streaming on PGA.com, and is also available on the tournament’s app. A stream is also available through B/R Live. Thursday’s television coverage begins at 1 p.m. on TNT.

Koepka has won two of the past four majors and three of the past seven he’s entered and is coming off a T-2 at the Masters. Molinari is the defending British Open champion and was leading this year’s Masters until he fell apart with seven holes left. He’s finished no worse than T-6 in the last three majors and also was devastating at last year’s Ryder Cup. Woods, as you may have heard, benefited from Molinari’s distress to win his fifth green jacket and 15th Grand Slam at Augusta last month.

We’ll be updating Woods’s hole-by-hole progress all morning (again, he started at No. 10).

Hole No. 14 (par 3, 161 yards)

Woods’s threesome had to wait a bit for the green at the shortest hole on the course to clear, and the Masters champion played it pretty safe with a tee shot to 34 feet. His birdie putt wasn’t on line but his four-foot par putt was.

Facing a similar length but a more straightforward line, Koepka hit second second long putt of the day to move to 2 under and a share of the very early lead. Molinari also birdied.

Woods’s score: +2

Hole No. 13 (par 5, 608 yards)

Woods found his third straight fairway at this straightforward (if long) par 5 -- one of only two on the course -- setting himself up for his first birdie of the tournament. Alas, it was not to be, because he once again flew the green with his chip shot from 87 yards out (eerily reminiscent of his miscue on his first hole, which was from almost the same distance). His pitch from some thick stuff was good enough for a missed-opportunity par.

Woods’s score: +2

Hole No. 12 (par 4, 515 yards)

His waywardness out of the way after his troublesome first hole, Woods again found a nice spot in the fairway at the brutish 12th hole and played a safe approach to 38 feet. His birdie putt up a rise was well judged and it’s another safe par.

Woods’s score: +2

Hole No. 11 (par 4, 435 yards)

A striped tee shot and a solid approach gave Woods a 43-footer for birdie, but it skidded just right. He cleaned it up for par.

Woods’s score: +2

Hole No. 10 (par 4, 502 yards)

Woods’s initial tee shot of the tournament went a bit right, landing in an initial cut of rough, and he laid up from 201 yards out on his second shot. But the safe play didn’t work: His third shot was low and long, flying over the back of the green. After chipping to within six feet, his putt edged out and it’s a messy double bogey to start.

This is the fourth time in Tiger's career he has opened a major with a double bogey or worse, first at the PGA Championship. He opened U.S. Open last year with a triple. Also had a double at 08 U.S. Open (won) — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) May 16, 2019

Koepka, the defending champion, drained a 40-footer from off the green for birdie.

Woods’s score: +2

···

Here’s some pre-tournament reading:

No-show on Wednesday

Woods was scheduled to play a practice round at Bethpage Black on Wednesday with Harold Varner III but never materialized, meaning he will have played all of nine holes this week in preparation for the tournament. It was an odd enough occurrence that Mark Steinberg, Woods’s manager, went on the record to dispel rumors that his client wasn’t feeling well.

“He’s all good, just getting some rest,” Steinberg told ESPN.com. “Saw the course last week, all is good.”

Woods played 18 holes at Bethpage Black last week, but it will be 32 days between competitive rounds for the 15-time major champion when he tees off Thursday morning.

Per the Golf Channel’s Steve DiMeglio, Tiger was asked if everything was okay while on the putting green at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

“Yes, sir,” was the reply. “Feeling good.”

He’s been on a break

For whatever reason — he said this week he “wasn’t ready yet to start the grind of practicing and preparing” — Woods has not played in a tournament since his Masters triumph, the fifth time in his career he has skipped everything on the schedule between grand slams. Here’s what happened on his previous four breaks:

1999: British Open (tied for 7th) --> PGA Championship (won)

2006: Masters (T-3) --> U.S. Open (missed the cut in his first tournament after the death of his father)

2008: Masters (2nd) --> U.S. Open (won after undergoing knee surgery; he would need another knee operation, this one ending his season, soon after)

2013: U.S. Open (T-32) --> British Open (T-6)

“Being well rested is more important than anything,” Joe LaCava, Woods’s caddie, told USA Today earlier this week. “And winning the Masters took a lot out of him. Playing another tournament, wherever it might have been, I don’t think it would have been a setback, but it would have taken a lot out of him. Probably wouldn’t have done him any good because he would have been too tired. When you’re tired, there’s no need to play.

“He’s happy. He’s in a good mood. He’s in good spirits. I think he misses playing. How can’t you be in good spirits when you just came off a major win? He’s relaxed and fresh. I love it.”

He’s done okay at Bethpage Black

Woods has played three tournaments at the infamous Long Island public course over his career, the first being a win at the 2002 U.S. Open when he led wire-to-wire and was the only player to finish the tournament under par. Seven years later in a waterlogged version of the same event, Woods couldn’t recover from a first-round 74 but still ended up in a tie for sixth, four shots behind winner Lucas Glover. Then, at the 2012 Barclays, Woods appeared to injure his knee and back during the second round and labored to a tie for 38th.



Woods's yacht is docked at the Oyster Bay Marine Center in Oyster Bay, N.Y. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Yes, he has his yacht at the ready

Just as he did during last year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and at the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Woods’s $20 million yacht “Privacy” is docked at Oyster Bay, about 13 miles from Bethpage Black. It’s been there since the beginning of the month, though Woods reportedly has been in the area only for a little more than a week.

Woods is also obeying a little-known tenet of maritime law that states that the owner of a preposterously large yacht must refer to it as a “dinghy.”

“Yeah, staying on the dinghy helps,” he said ahead of last year’s U.S. Open.

