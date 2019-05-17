

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Thursday night that Kevin Durant won’t be returning to the court anytime soon because of the strained calf he suffered in Game 5 of the team’s playoff series with the Houston Rockets last week. Durant hasn’t been cleared for on-court work, Kerr said, and won’t be evaluated again for another week. Suffice to say, he won’t be traveling to Portland with the team for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday and Monday and almost certainly won’t be fit for Game 5 on Wednesday if it comes to that. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, seem doubtful, too.

“Hopefully he continues to progress, and he has made progress, but it’s a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning,” Kerr said after Thursday night’s game. “So we’ll see where it all goes, but he’s in there all day long getting treatment. He’s done a great job of committing himself to that process. [Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini] and his staff are in there all day, and hopefully he’ll be back at some point, but we’ll just wait and see.”

It certainly doesn’t seem as if the Warriors will need him after Thursday night’s 114-111 win, which gave Golden State a 2-0 lead over the Trail Blazers. Not when Stephen Curry scores 37 points, and not when Portland can’t hold a 15-point halftime lead against a team missing one of its biggest pieces.

As Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle pointed out, the Warriors’ offense might have a better flow without Durant. At least that seems to be the case so far against Portland: They’ve passed the ball 10 percent more without him than with him and reached the 30-assist mark for the second straight game Thursday night; Golden State didn’t hit that number once in their six games against Houston.

“They’re definitely not a better team [without Durant], but they’re harder to guard,” Portland’s Seth Curry said after Game 1.

Just about everyone else has stepped up for the Warriors. Stephen Curry’s 37-point performance on Thursday was the fourth time in the past five games that he’s topped 30. Draymond Green has failed to reach 10 rebounds only once in his last nine games (and he had nine the lone game he came up short). Bench players Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell combined for 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting Thursday night, with Looney’s alley-oop dunk off a pass from Green giving Golden State the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

“The players have a more desperate mentality when Kevin is out, and they know they have to perform at a high level in order for our team to do well,” Kerr said. “But to be able to lean on that experience, they know that they can hold down the fort until he’s back, but we all know we’re a much better team with him, and we’re going to need him, so we’re trying to do everything we can to keep this thing going until we get him back.”

