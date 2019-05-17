

Improbable will be one of the favorites for Saturday's Preakness, but the race will be short on compelling story lines. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A strange thing happened during NBC’s telecast of the Kentucky Derby two Saturdays ago. It wasn’t just that the race’s apparent winner, Maximum Security, was challenged after veering into another horse on the final turn that gave way to an unprecedented 22-minute review of the race. It was that viewership increased after the horses crossed the finish line.

In the moments following the race, as stewards gauged the severity of the aforementioned bump, a wild scene unfolded near the finish line, and on NBC. Replays were shown again and again. Jockey Luis Saez, who rode Maximum Security, was interviewed and defended himself in real time as he awaited his fate. Through it all, TV viewership grew by more than 400,000 — from about 18 million to nearly 18.5 million.

Maximum Security was ruled to have veered out of his racing lane, making 60-1 long shot Country House the official winner, but the rising viewership during the review — it was the highest-rated Kentucky Derby since 1991 — reflected the intense interest in the controversy of the moment.

“It was great for the sport, all that attention,” said Randy Moss, an NBC horse racing analyst who has been covering the business for nearly 40 years.

Now comes Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, poised to capitalize on the heightened interest. Except …

Both Maximum Security and Country House have pulled out of the race. For the first time in 23 years, the Derby winner will not compete in the Preakness, a race that today exists to most sports fans to answer a single question: Will there be a Triple Crown hopeful at the Belmont?

Without even Maximum Security in the field, though, the Preakness is now missing its two main would-be protagonists. It’s like if Ned Stark and Tywin Lannister were both killed off early in Season 1 of “Game of Thrones.”

“It’s a nightmare for NBC,” longtime horse racing writer Andrew Beyer said. “You couldn’t imagine a worse scenario. But the horse owners aren’t paid talent; they don’t answer to a TV network.”

The Preakness, which usually draws around half the viewers of the Derby, could be looking at an even larger drop-off this year. And the Belmont, which carries the greatest ratings variance of the three races based on whether there’s a chance for a Triple Crown winner, now certainly will be anti-climactic this year.

Here let’s pause and note that the economics of NBC’s broadcast are not in danger of collapsing. The network has sold all or nearly all of ads already, most of them in packages across the three Triple Crown races. Advertisers who have bought these ads will reach fewer people with lower viewership, sure, and it’s always nice for a network to have ratings to brag about.

But the mechanics of putting on a show starring a group of understudies remain, for a sport that found itself at something of an inflection point well before the Derby flap. A spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita Park in California remains a troubling mystery, and how the proliferation of legalized gambling will affect the sport remains to be seen.

The Derby controversy offered horse racing several days of headlines that were not about existential threats at a time when the sport really needed them. Maximum Security’s disqualification stirred the debate over the value of instant replay, as well as a strangely captivating dissection of the rules of horse racing — and the spirit of those rules — that seemed to strike at the fundamental definition of fairness.

“The question is how much of that interest carries over to the Preakness,” Moss said. “Obviously it would be better if we had Maximum Security and Country House running Saturday.”

NBC will do its best to revive some of it Saturday. Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden will deliver an essay on the broadcast about the historical sweep of what happened at Churchill Downs, and the pregame festivities also will feature an interview with Maximum Security’s owner, Gary West, who has filed a lawsuit to overturn the Derby outcome. Attention also will increase on War of Will, the horse bumped by Maximum Security.

But then the race will be run, and a Preakness winner will be crowned. And the excitement and the drama of the Derby and those 22 minutes of intrigue will sink a little further into the past.