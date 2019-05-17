

Rachael Ostovich, left, speaks to a judge as her husband Arnold Berdon, right, and his attorney, Myles Breiner, listen. (Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

The husband of UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was sentenced to four years’ probation Thursday, after he pleaded no-contest in March to assault. Ostovich had accused Arnold Berdon, also an MMA fighter, of punching her repeatedly and breaking an orbital bone in a November attack.

In a Honolulu court Thursday, Ostovich said she wanted to “move forward” and that her daughter needed “to have her father present in her life.” Telling Berdon (via the AP), “You really hurt your wife, you hurt your family,” Judge Trish Morikawa gave him credit for two nights already spent in jail and said that he did not need additional motivation to improve his behavior.

Prosecutors had sought five years in prison for Berdon, 28, describing his attack on Ostovich as "a sustained, brutal assault.” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rawson told the court, “For nearly 10 minutes, the defendant assaulted the victim while she begged for him to stop.”

Before taking Berdon to court a charge on second-degree assault, Honolulu authorities had initially charged him with second-degree attempted murder, after Ostovich filed for a temporary restraining order against him. She said at the time that he left her coughing up blood, gasping for breath and nauseous, and that she escaped from their residence via a balcony.

Only on HNN, violent cell phone recording of assault that sent UFC's Rachael Ostovich to hospital w/serious injuries. This recording, mostly audio, is why HPD wanted attempted murder charge for husband, MMA’s Arnold Berdon, prosecutors went w/ assault: https://t.co/7GwrobX5WQ pic.twitter.com/b0JtmddJVT — Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) December 21, 2018

Ostovich also accused Berdon of having previously attacked her in May of last year, leaving bruises on her leg in that incident. Their divorce decree was filed on Wednesday, with Ostovich getting full custody of their six-year-old daughter, according to Berdon’s lawyer.

“Although we are no longer together, we have a daughter together. I know how crucial it is to have her father present in her life,” Ostovich said at the sentencing hearing (via Hawaii News Now). “I hope he gets the help he needs to become a better father.”

“I’m here because, yes, what has gone on is nothing I can change, but I do have the power to move forward, walking in forgiveness," she added, "and I have.”

A 28-year-old who competes in the UFC’s flyweight division, Ostovich was expected to miss a scheduled fight in January against Paige VanZant because of her injuries. However, she eventually said she was feeling better and went through with the match, losing to VanZant by a second-round submission and dropping her record to 4-5.

Berdon, who has most recently competed for MMA companies including Victory FC and Titan FC, pleaded not guilty in November to the assault charge. He then changed his plea to no-contest, reportedly saying he wanted to spare his family a legal battle.

“I’m just taking full responsibility of everything, and just trying to be a better person, not just for myself but for my daughter,” he said in court Thursday. "That’s just my main goal ― to recognize what went wrong and fix the problem. Just be a better person from it.”

“Granted, they both had been drinking that night, but it doesn’t change the fact that although both of them are professional mixed martial arts fighters and intoxicated, the fact that it rose to the level that his wife had to jump off the balcony ... to run for safety, still troubles Arnold,” said Berdon’s lawyer, Myles Breiner. “He thinks about it all the time.”

“I want to thank my wife for being strong for my daughter,” Berdon said.

