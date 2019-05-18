

Preakness favorite Improbable works out Thursday morning at Pimlico Race Course. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The 144th Preakness Stakes gets underway Saturday at Pimlico Race Course under the pall of tragedy. Congrats Gal, a 3-year-old filly, collapsed on the Baltimore track and died after finishing the eighth race on Friday, the traditional Black-Eye Susan Day of Preakness prep races (read more).

There was already uncertainty over the prospects of this year’s Preakness. The race will be run without Kentucky Derby winner Country House, the first Derby champion in 23 years to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, with the horse’s trainer saying that the Derby winner had “developed a little bit of a cough” (read more). Also absent is Maximum Security, the horse that crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs only to be disqualified; its owner told NBC, “There’s no Triple Crown on the line for us, and there’s no reason to run a horse back in two weeks when you don’t have to” (read more). That left NBC, which drew terrific ratings for the Derby, with the unenviable task of broadcasting a race without the Derby’s two biggest stars. “It’s a nightmare for NBC,” longtime horse racing writer Andrew Beyer said (read more).

That, in turn, leaves a human, Bob Baffert, as perhaps the biggest star of the day. The trainer of a record eight Preakness winners has the race favorite, Improbable. He is a also a champion of Baltimore and Pimlico (read more).

Post time: 6:48 p.m. Eastern

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.

TV: NBC. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network and at 5 on NBC.

Streaming: NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com.

The forecast

After a wet Kentucky Derby, the forecast looks close to ideal. The National Weather Service is forecasting a mostly sunny day in Baltimore, with a high near 78. Winds of around 5 mph could become light and variable.

The lineup

Morning line odds in parentheses.

Click here for analysis of the full 13-horse field.

No. 1 War of Will (4-1)

No. 2 Bourbon War (12-1)

No. 3 Warrior’s Charge (12-1)

No. 4 Improbable (5-2)

No. 5 Owendale (10-1)

No. 6 Market King (30-1)

No. 7 Alwaysmining (8-1)

No. 8 Signalman (30-1)

No. 9 Bodexpress (20-1)

No. 10 Everfast (50-1)

No. 11 Laughing Fox (20-1)

No. 12 Anothertwistafate (6-1)

No. 13 Win Win Win (15-1)

Betting tips

Let’s start with the basics: Everything you need to know to place a bet on horses. (Read more)

Post handicapper Neil Greenberg’s pick is Improbable. (Read more)

You could try to go for a bigger payoff by making an exotic wager. Here are the best bets for the trifecta and superfecta. (Read more)