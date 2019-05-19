

Brooks Koepka has plenty of reasons for looking relaxed leading into the final round of the PGA Championship. (Andres Kudacki / Associated Press)

One way or another, the final PGA Championship’s final round will dramatic.

Brooks Koepka will try to ride his dominant, seven-stroke lead to a victory. Only an epic, Greg Normanesque collapse or a nearly impossible run from another golfer would prevent him from winning his fourth major.

Does Koepka have any doubt?

CBS and @Amanda_Balionis just put up some remarkable numbers regarding Brooks Koepka: In his 1st 14 Majors he was a grand total of 15 OVER par. In his last 8..including the 1st two rounds of this years PGA..he’s 57 UNDER par..and going for his 4th win. Incredible — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 18, 2019

“No,” came the two-letter answer after his even-par-70 performance Saturday as Koepka continued to display the kind of unquestioning dominance Tiger Woods showed in his heyday.

[PGA Championship leaderboard]

How’s this for historical dominance? With a victory, he would become the first golfer to simultaneously hold back-to-back titles at two majors (the U.S. Open is the other; he won the PGA last August). His seven-stroke lead is the largest by any player in a major since Rory McIlroy led the 2011 U.S. Open by eight.

[Perspective: Brooks Koepka finds golf's mountaintop after stops around the world]

Hard to blame him for having a serene sense of destiny. No leader after 54 holes has lost a lead of seven or more strokes going into the final round and Koepka hardly seems vulnerable. “He’s doing what he said he’d do,” Xander Schauffle, who is nine strokes off the lead, told reporters. “He’s talked s--- in the media room and he’s backed every word of it up.”

He’ll tee off at 2:35 p.m. Eastern on Bethpage State Park’s Black Course, paired with Harold Varner III. Verner, Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List and Dustin Johnson are tied for second, seven strokes off Koepka’s 12-under pace.

Janewattananond and List are paired at 2:25 with List and Johnson going at 2:15.

Here’s how to watch (all times Eastern)

Online: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT; 2-7 on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Tee times:

7:35 a.m. — David Lipsky, Rich Beem

7:45 a.m. — Max Homa, Joos Luiten

7:55 a.m. — Corey Conners, Marty Jertson

8:05 a.m. — Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayama

8:15 a.m. — Ross Fisher, Andrew Putnam

8:25 a.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler

8:35 a.m. — Pat Perez, Rob Labritz

8:45 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson

8:55 a.m. — Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

9:05 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Herbert

9:15 a.m. — Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson

9:25 a.m. — Cameron Champ, Alex Noren

9:35 a.m. — Graeme McDowell, Ryan Vermeer

9:45 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Thomas Pieters

9:55 a.m. — Kelly Kraft, Daniel Berger

10:05 a.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

10:15 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Jason Kokrak

10:35 a.m. — Bronson Burgoon, J.J. Spaun

10:45 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

10:55 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson

11:05 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson

11:15 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen

11:25 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III

11:35 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Tyrell Hatton

11:45 a.m. — Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin

11:55 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau

12:05 p.m. — Abraham Ancer, Jason Day

12:15 p.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adam Long

12:25 p.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry

12:35 p.m. — Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy

12:45 p.m. — Justin Rose, Sam Burns

12:55 p.m. — Chez Reavie, Tommy Fleetwood

1:05 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:25 p.m. — Danny Lee, Danny Willett

1:35 p.m. — Sung Kang, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Erik van Rooyen

1:55 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:05 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

2:15 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

2:25 p.m. — Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List

2:35 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III

