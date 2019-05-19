

Bodexpress runs without jockey John Velazquez during the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

War of Will may have crossed the wire first at the Preakness Stakes, but the real winner was clear: Bodexpress.

The 3-year-old colt bucked jockey John Velazquez coming out of the starting gate, then captured the hearts and minds of those watching the Preakness when he ran the dang race without a rider.

Bodexpress galloped on the outside of the pack early in the race, perhaps rooting on his horse friends. After the finish, he just ran around for a while longer, because, why not?

Do we not all desire freedom? Do we not all wish to buck the troubles off our backs? Do we not all wish to live our days unencumbered by extra baggage, such as human beings literally clinging to our sprinting bodies?

[War of Will wins the Preakness Stakes]

Eventually an outrider corralled the horse after giving chase for a couple minutes. And luckily, Valazquez was unharmed.

“He was just not behaving good in the gate,” Valazquez said on NBC’s broadcast. “I’m good. Just disappointed.”

You know who was not disappointed? Twitter. Twitter loves Bodexpress. Twitter has anointed Bodexpress. Twitter identifies with Bodexpress.

I’ve never rooted so hard for a horse as I just did for jockyless Bodexpress — Jesse Riffe (@JesseRiffe) May 18, 2019

Now I want Bodexpress, going without the jockey.



Bold strategy. #Preakness — Trey Warren (@treydwarren) May 18, 2019

bodexpress a true hero of our age — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) May 18, 2019

Bodexpress to his jockey: pic.twitter.com/Itk72h22Hy — Gabe Hauari (@GabeHauari) May 18, 2019

In the history of horse racing I have never cheered harder for a horse than I was cheering for Bodexpress without a jockey — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) May 18, 2019

Bucks the jockey and keeps going #Bodexpress pic.twitter.com/nOC4zD1xrg — Josh Hamm (@joshhamm14) May 18, 2019

This is what I think Bodexpress was thinking. pic.twitter.com/KkMaC9mraK — John Kramer (@KrameJohn) May 18, 2019

Back to reality for a moment: Bodexpress is officially listed as a “DNF” — did not finish — in the race. A horse can’t win a race without a rider.

Here are a bunch of looks at Bodexpress shedding his jockey.

Okay. Back to Twitter.

Bodexpress taking a victory lap when he didn’t win and still not caring is my inspiration for everything I’m doing from now on. #preakness2019 — Jessica Woods (@biensoul) May 18, 2019

Bodexpress is my hero. #Preakness — Andrew Chernoff - WLKY (@ADChernoff) May 18, 2019

bodexpress horse of the year — xtine (@xtineaf) May 18, 2019

Bodexpress is my new spirit animal — ABussey1 (@abussey1) May 18, 2019

we are all Bodexpress — Michael Leboff (@TheBigLeebowski) May 18, 2019

Much respect to Bodexpress for finishing the work day after the boss knocked off at 9:02 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Euf0uvTEfm — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 18, 2019

Bodexpress: the people’s champion.

