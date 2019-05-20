

The Sherwood baseball team won the Maryland 4A North regional title with a 1-0 win over Dulaney on Friday. (Sherwood athletics/Courtesy photo)

Sherwood outfielder Joey Bowers hit the ball to the outfield, and when Dulaney’s right fielder caught it, Luke Cheng took off from third base. Michael Bouma walked out of Sherwood’s dugout to tell Cheng to slide, but Cheng didn’t need the precaution, as the junior touched home plate to complete a walk-off sacrifice fly.

Sherwood beat Dulaney, 1-0, in eight innings Friday to win the Maryland 4A North regional title; its first regional crown in five years.

“I’ve never seen a group of boys so excited,” Sherwood Coach Sean Davis said. “They piled up. It was an electric crowd. It was a great feeling.”

BALLGAME! Joey Bowers with the sac fly wins it for @Woodbaseball1 and Sherwood wins the 4A North Region 1-0 over @DulaneyBaseball. Heck of a game, sorry to see it end. @PBRMaryland pic.twitter.com/BTuiybHY2Y — Jerry Shank (@jerry_shank) May 17, 2019

In addition to Sherwood, Eleanor Roosevelt (4A South), Old Mill (4A East), Whitman (4A West), Northern (3A South), La Plata (2A South) and McDonough (1A South) secured Maryland regional championships. Those teams will compete in the state semifinals Tuesday, playing for a trip to the Maryland championships at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen this weekend.

Elsewhere, St. John’s took the D.C. State Athletic Association championship over Wilson. In Northern Virginia, Battlefield, Marshall, McLean, Potomac, West Potomac, West Springfield and Westfield won their districts.

1. St. John’s (30-3) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets won the DCSAA championship, 1-0, over Wilson.

2. Sherwood (21-1) LR: 2

With a 1-0 win over Dulaney, the Warriors won the Maryland 4A North.

3. Westfield (19-3) LR: 5

Coach Rob Hahne’s squad beat Centreville, 2-0, in the Concorde District championship.

4. Georgetown Prep (31-5) LR: 6

The Little Hoyas swept St. Albans in the Interstate Athletic Conference championship.

5. Whitman (16-2) LR: 9

The Vikings claimed their first Maryland 4A West regional title with a 6-2 victory over Clarksburg.

6. Lake Braddock (19-3) LR: 3

In the Patriot District championship, the Bruins fell to West Springfield, 7-2.

7. Potomac (Va.) (19-3) LR: 10

By beating Forest Park, 13-5, the Panthers won the Cardinal District title.

8. Battlefield (16-4) LR: Not ranked

The Bobcats topped Patriot, 12-1, in the Cedar Run District championship.

9. Patriot (16-4) LR: 4

In the Cedar Run District title game, the Pioneers fell to Battlefield, 12-1.

10. Northern (15-5) LR: NR

The Patriots beat Huntingtown and Poly en route to winning the Maryland 3A South regional title.

Dropped out: No. 7 Huntingtown (18-4), No. 8 Howard (19-3)

On the bubble: Eleanor Roosevelt (20-0), Howard, McLean (17-5).