

St. Stephen's/St. Agnes won its third VISAA title in four years.

For the seventh time this decade, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes took home the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament title.

The Saints scored five unanswered goals to begin Saturday’s game and prevailed, 10-5, over Paul VI. Attackman Nick DuPuis led the charge with three goals and four assists. Fellow attacker Jackson Reynolds also added three goals.

“At halftime, what I told our team is if I’m coaching them, I’m telling them that this is still a game,” Coach Tim Dodds said. “We have been on other side of those comebacks, so we recognized that as long as clock is still moving, there’s still a game to be played.”

The Saints withheld the Panthers’ comeback to win their third VISAA title in four years.

After losing in the Interstate Athletic Conference finals to Bullis, the Saints overcame O’Connell and St. Anne’s-Belfield en route to Saturday’s match.

“We’ve had a pretty strong pedigree for a long time in this particular tournament. Although we strive for excellence and not necessarily focus on the end result, I thought this was a great way to [end the season],” Dodds said. “Coming away with this is a phenomenal stepping stone to getting our program into national recognition and relevance.”

In the Maryland 2A finals, Glenelg will battle Century Tuesday at Paint Branch High School. Severna Park will face Howard in the 4A finals Wednesday.

1. Gonzaga (18-3) Last Ranked: 1

The Eagles beat St. John’s to win back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles.

2. Bullis (19-3) LR: 2

The Bulldogs will play in the Geico nationals tournament next week at Catholic University.

3. Briar Woods (17-0) LR: 4

The Falcons clinched their third straight Potomac District title by beating Champe, 17-6.

4. Severna Park (18-1) LR: 5

The Falcons topped Churchill for the fourth consecutive year in the playoffs and will play Howard in the Maryland 4A final Wednesday.

5. St. Mary’s Annapolis (13-6) LR: 6

The Saints lost to Calvert Hall, 15-7, in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association final Friday.

6. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (18-6) LR: NR

The Saints took down Paul VI, 10-5, in the VISAA championship game Saturday.

7. Georgetown Prep (14-4) LR: 2

The Little Hoyas fell to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the Interstate Athletic Conference semifinals.

8. Paul VI (16-6) LR: 10

The Panthers fell to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the VISAA title match.

9. Landon (10-6) LR: 9

The Bears lost to Bullis, 10-9, in overtime of the IAC semifinals.

10. St. John’s (12-5) LR: 10

The Cadets couldn’t overcome Gonzaga in the WCAC finals.

Dropped out: No. 9 Richard Montgomery (15-1)

On the bubble: Northern, Glenelg, James Madison