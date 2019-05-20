A 22-year-old participant in the Cleveland Marathon died Sunday after collapsing near the finish line. The cause of death for the runner, Taylor Ceepo, was not immediately known.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Ceepo was a quarter-mile from the finish line when she collapsed around midday. Temperatures in Cleveland were in the 80s on Sunday.

A spokesman for the hospital to which Ceepo was taken told Cleveland.com that she was dead on arrival. He could not divulge any symptoms she may been exhibiting. Ceepo was a recent graduate of Walsh University, about an hour’s drive south of Cleveland in Canton, Ohio, where she played on the soccer team.

“It is my sad duty to inform you that a beloved member of our Walsh family, Ms. Taylor Ceepo, collapsed today while running the Cleveland marathon and has passed away,” Vice President of Student Affairs Amy Malaska said in a statement. " . . . Her mother, dear friends and her boyfriend (also a Walsh student) were with her. Our love and deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones."

A Catholic university, Walsh organized a Mass on Sunday evening, inviting students, faculty and staff to come and mourn.

“Your Walsh family will keep you all in prayer,” Malaska said in her statement.

Gone but not forgotten. Walsh University is mourning the loss of 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo who died unexpectedly after collapsing during the Cleveland Marathon. pic.twitter.com/8Ft8VpfWD8 — fox8news (@fox8news) May 19, 2019

Ceepo was from Medina, Ohio, close to Akron, according to Cleveland.com. Listed as a midfielder on her Walsh athletics player page, she lettered in soccer from 2015 to 2017, before graduating several weeks ago, per Malaska’s statement, with a major in biology and minors in psychology and chemistry.

Read more:

Sally Jenkins: Brooks Koepka passes his toughest test yet, and his reward is a second PGA Championship

Barry Svrluga: Horse racing is a sport without a rider

Thomas Boswell: For the Nationals, things can’t get much worse and should soon tick up