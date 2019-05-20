

St. Stephen's/St. Agnes captured its first VISAA title for the first time since 2016. (Courtesy of Kevin F. Burtnett)

A year after failing to capture any league or tournament titles, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes won both the Independent School League and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles. The Saints took down Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion Bishop Ireton, 10-6, Saturday at Highland.

“This group of girls are friends with lot of girls from [Bishop Ireton] and [Georgetown Visitation], and in their minds, they really wanted these two games,” said Coach Kathy Jenkins, who’s up to 802 career wins.

The Saints got off to a fast start and led 7-2 at halftime. Christina Cavallo scored a game-high four goals and goalie Emma Bradley made seven saves.

It’s the school’s first VISAA title since 2016.

In Maryland, Severna Park advanced to the state finals after beating Whitman, 16-3. Nine players scored for the Falcons, led by senior Hunter Chadwick. The Falcons will face Dulaney on Wednesday at Paint Branch High.

1. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (25-2) Last Ranked: 1

The Saints clinched both the Independent School League and VISAA tournament titles.

2. Georgetown Visitation (19-5) LR: 3

The Cubs fell to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 10-7, in the ISL final.

3. Bishop Ireton (17-6) LR: 4

After winning their third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles, the Cardinals lost in the VISAA finals.

4. Glenelg (14-4) LR: 5

The Gladiators edged Marriotts Ridge, 10-9, but lost to Hereford in the Maryland 2A semifinals

5. Marriotts Ridge (13-3) LR: 2

The Mustangs made a valiant comeback in the fourth quarter against Glenelg, but fell short and lost, 10-9.

6. Riverside (15-0) LR: 6

The Rams remained undefeated after beating Park View, 16-1, in the regional quarterfinals

7. Spalding (14-4) LR: 7

The Gladiators couldn’t overcome McDonogh in the semifinals of Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland tournament.

8. Glenelg Country (14-5) LR: 8

The Dragons lost, 9-8, to St. Paul’s in overtime in the IAAM semifinals.

9. Severna Park (18-1) LR: 9

The Falcons will look for their first state title since 2015 when they play Wednesday against Dulaney.

10. Langley (12-4) LR: NR

The Saxons take on Oakton on Monday in the Virginia Class 6D regional quarterfinals.

Dropped out: No. 10 Sherwood (13-1)

On the bubble: Stone Ridge, James Madison, W.T. Woodson