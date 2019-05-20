

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden speaks with reporters following Monday's practice session. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Redskins had fairly strong attendance numbers among their players for the first day of voluntary organized team activities Monday. There were just a handful of veteran no-shows, including Adrian Peterson, Josh Norman, Jordan Reed, Trent Williams and Daron Payne.

As expected, quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Alex Smith were also not present, as both continue to recover from multiple surgeries on their respective broken legs. Safety Montae Nicholson didn’t attend a week after misdemeanor assault charges against him stemming from a bar fight were dropped. He could still be disciplined by the NFL.

[Reuben Foster carted off Redskins practice field with leg injury]

“The coaches are put in a unique situation here where you want everybody to be here,” Coach Jay Gruden said, “but it’s voluntary based on the [collective bargaining agreement], so there’s really no reaction that we can have other than coach the guys that are here the best way we can and get them ready. … Some players that choose not to be here, that’s their own choice. They feel like they’re getting better with their own trainers in their own way, which is understandable. We just coach the guys that are here.”

Wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr., safety Landon Collins, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, running back Derrius Guice, offensive tackles Geron Christian and Morgan Moses and center Chase Roullier were all in attendance but were held out as they work back from injuries or offseason surgeries. Gruden said Richardson (shoulder) and McCoy aren’t likely to return to the field before training camp.

“Quinton’s running, he’s doing very, very well,” Gruden said. “We’re just being very cautious right now. You know, he had that nerve [issue in his leg]. and we want to make sure that thing is strengthened and he’s running full speed, feels good, but still we just want to make sure we take the precautionary route and make sure he is 100 percent before we let him go.”

Rookie continues to impress

Jimmy Moreland, the 5-foot-11, 175 pound cornerback from James Madison whom the Redskins drafted in the seventh round of last month’s draft, continued to impress Monday. Moreland, who had 18 interceptions in college, generated excitement with his performance during the team’s rookie minicamp and his proclamations that he will star in the NFL.

On Monday, he ran step for step with several of the team’s top receivers, even intercepting a Dwayne Haskins pass during an 11-on-11 drill, drawing a few shouts from the other defensive players.

“Jimmy had the first pick of the day today,” Gruden said with a smirk. “Figured it would have been him. He’s got great ball skills. He’s got a great confidence about him. I told him it was his type of day, a non-contact day. The smallest guy. I knew he was going to shine today.”

Gruden stopped chuckling.

“He’s a great competitor, and I love the energy he brings,” Gruden added. “He’s a great competitor.”

More Redskins coverage:

Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins kick off Redskins’ QB competition

Assault charges against Redskins’ Montae Nicholson dropped

Colt McCoy returns to Redskins, hopes to start practicing in June