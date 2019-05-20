

Juan Soto, for almost a month, embodied the Nationals struggles as he battled through an injury and a slump. Now that he's heating up again, his team hopes it can mirror his rise, too. (Andrew Harnik)

The Washington Nationals finished their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs feeling … what exactly? For the optimists, there was plenty to show this team might turn it around (the return of Trea Turner, the clean, competitive play in Games 2 and 3, the ability to knock out starters). For the pessimists, the old reliable ammunition still proved effective (that bullpen, those untimely bats, Jeremy Hellickson’s starts).

For the realists, the Nationals lost two of three games and that was that. Despite arrows pointing upward, it looked like this team hadn’t really changed. The next stop toward possible clarity on what this Nationals team (19-27) can do starts Monday night against the New York Mets (20-25), with Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin facing a to-be-determined Mets starter at 7:10 p.m.

Here’s what to watch for in the Nationals’ 16th series of the season.

[Bet on better: For the Nationals, things can’t get much worse and should soon tick up]

Stretch full of NL East ramifications

The four-game set in Queens starts a crucial National League East run for the Nationals, which ends this week with three more in Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins (13-31). These games are important because they’re against division foes, it is getting later in the season and the Nationals no longer have excuses.

Washington has almost a full-strength lineup, a rested closer, a once-again solid defense and its best three starters taking the hill against New York’s three best. The on-the-upswing Nationals catch the Mets at perhaps their lowest point of the season, having followed a series loss to the Nationals with getting swept by the Marlins. The Mets’ manager, Mickey Callaway, finds himself in a tenuous situation as his team looks perhaps just as dysfunctional as the Nationals.

For the Nationals, play well against these two foundering division foes and perhaps sneak within striking range of .500. Don’t, likely sink to double-digit games out of first place and deal a possibly crippling blow to the ballclub. Or play just well enough to maintain the status quo and not poorly enough to induce full-scale panic and keep the optimists hopeful, the pessimists grumbling and the realists undecided.

[In a tight NL East race, the Marlins — yes, the Marlins — could decide the division]

Erick Fedde gets a chance

With back-end starter Anibal Sanchez on the injured list with a hamstring injury, the Nationals tapped Erick Fedde to spot start in his place Tuesday. It will be the Nationals’ first start by a pitcher other than the five starters the team had on Opening Day, significant stability for a team which has lacked it in so many other areas.

The 26-year-old righty, once a top pitching prospect, started a few games for the Nationals the last two seasons but did not pitch well enough to earn a permanent job. This season, though, Fedde pitched well in emergency relief in late April to catch management’s eye. Within a week, the Nationals looking everywhere for reliable bullpen arms, he returned to the majors with a new role.

Fedde embraced being a reliever and flourished. He’s allowed four runs in 10 2/3 innings, and they all came after two mistake pitches Thursday against the Mets. He pitched so well we broached the idea of putting him in the rotation anyway, ahead of Sanchez or Jeremy Hellickson, who have had poor starts to the year.

Now, the Nationals have an opportunity to see what Fedde will look like as a starter and see how Fedde mixes his four pitches as a starter, how he navigates a second and third time through a lineup, without needing to intentionally alter their rotation. If Fedde doesn’t pitch well, the Nationals will have confirmed he might not be cut out to be a major league starter. If he does, the Nationals might decide their margins this season are too thin to send him back to the bullpen and switch the rotation.

If the team does, it makes more sense to replace Hellickson because the team didn’t sign Sanchez to a two-year, $19 million this offseason to come out of the bullpen. (Hellickson is on a one-year, $1.3 million deal.)

Unless Sanchez misses more than one start, this outing by Fedde might be one of the more important to the rotation we’ve seen this season.

[Jeremy Hellickson digs Nationals into a hole they can’t overcome in close loss to Cubs]

Juan Soto heating up

Juan Soto was mired in a slump. He was frustrated, sometimes spiking his helmet and bat into the dirt near home plate when he struck out. From April 18 to May 16, which included a stint on the 10-day injured list for back spasms, he hit the first true rut of his career. In 64 at-bats, he had 13 hits, a .203 batting average he did not supplement with more walks (he had nine). Not only that, he struck out 22 times, in more than a third of his plate appearances, and became somewhat emblematic of problems the Nationals’ lineup faced as a whole.

Then the Chicago Cubs arrived. In 11 at-bats, he totaled five hits. Manager Dave Martinez said he noticed Soto taking his walks, he had a pair, and the left fielder didn’t try to pull the ball so much. With Trea Turner’s return to the lineup, Soto bumped down to the No. 5 slot in the order where the 20-year-old spent most of his time last season. Whether he’s more comfortable or seeing better pitches with protection or simply feeling better from time on the IL, it doesn’t matter. Whatever it is is working and Soto looks as though he’s finding a spark at the right time.

If the Nationals are to score a bunch of runs and insulate the team against an erratic bullpen prone to big innings, part of the solution starts with Soto, who seems up to the challenge.

Probable pitchers

LHP Patrick Corbin vs. TBD

RHP Erick Fedde vs. Zack Wheeler

RHP Max Scherzer vs. Jacob deGrom

RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. Steven Matz

