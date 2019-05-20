

The handling of protagonist Jon Snow (Kit Harington), right, was particularly vexing for many athletes. (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Warning: If you haven’t watched the final episode of “Game of Thrones,” you’ll encounter some spoilers below.

So, how about that series finale for “Game of Thrones”? Well, if you felt that it was about as satisfying as Brienne’s relationship with Jaime, then you weren’t alone.

It appeared Sunday evening that NFL and NBA players were also of the opinion that the conclusion of the epic HBO show left something to be desired. Or, as the Brooklyn Nets’ Jared Dudley put it, “Boooooooooooooooooooo.”

Former defensive end Chris Long, who used Twitter on Saturday to announce his retirement, returned to the social-media platform the next day and made it clear that he was not impressed with how the hit program wrapped up. Unless, perhaps, “projectile vomiting” suggests contentment? No, probably not.

Me projectile vomiting after finishing Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/O11d6MVHTB — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 20, 2019

The great thing is, it’s just TV. It’s not that serious. And no one should forget it. But man... pic.twitter.com/7k1v5oycaC — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 20, 2019

When it ended pic.twitter.com/O6Yd1uPIej — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 20, 2019

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson also used a GIF to express his displeasure, as did the Charlotte Hornets’ Frank Kaminsky. Neither player left it at that, though.

💩 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) May 20, 2019

Kaminsky got a bit more specific with his criticism, telling his Twitter followers, “Classic case of letting the prisoner choose the next King. What amazing writing right there. This last season is A-- CHEEKS.”

“I went into this episode knowing it was going to be bad,” added the forward. “I didn’t know it could become this bad. This is next level a--ery.”

Ahhh I like it...

Ahhh I like it a little...

Okay nope I don’t like it... #GameofThrones — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 20, 2019

Bro the ending.....c’mon 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 20, 2019

The episode wasn’t even over before free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant began to complain about it, tweeting, “I’m really upset about game [of] thrones right now!!!!!” He followed that with, “The way Jon snow is going out is very very very very very very lame!!!!!!”

To a Twitter user who said of the show’s producers that “they ruined a great story in 6 episodes,” Bryant wholeheartedly agreed. “Man I 100000000000% AGREE WITH YOU!!!!!!!!” he tweeted, and he retweeted another person who griped, “Stupidest episode was the last episode of course. I want EIGHT YEARS of my life back.”

Of course not.. the only persons arc that was respected my opinion is Arya.. https://t.co/ih2Rs9tuZ9 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 20, 2019

Bryant wasn’t the only NFL player expressing some issues with the handling of Jon Snow, a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen, who had the clearest claim to the Iron Throne (or, as it became, the Molten Puddle) but who was exiled up North with nary a peep about his regal heritage.

“Jon Snow deserved better! Us as fans deserved better!” tweeted Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs. When he asked, “And didn’t nobody mention that Jon really the king?” Chiefs linebacker Darron Lee replied, “My whole point exactly! Why even reveal it on the show if it didn’t matter anyway?”

Rhaegar died so his son can go live with Wildlings. No dragon, nothing...ya hate to see it... — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) May 20, 2019

After all Jon snow did that’s what he gets? Smh — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) May 20, 2019

Why was it such a big deal to tell Sansa and Arya that Jon was really the Heir to the throne???? Why did bran and Co make it a big deal then dont say anything and Bran gets named king ????? — Eric Kush (@EricKush64) May 20, 2019

Also why the heck did we need to know about Jon being the true heir to throne? I’m tired of Jon not wanting things, he sounds like a child after they get in trouble and want to pout. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 20, 2019

They did Jon Snow wrong man #DemThrones — Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) May 20, 2019

For the Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield, “GoT” would have been better off just ending with Arya’s assassination of the Night King. “Episode 3 should have been the last one,” he tweeted.

At least some athletes did, in fact, stick up for the show, including Malcolm Miller of the Toronto Raptors, who must have wasted very little time catching up after his team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. That contest went to double overtime and didn’t end until well after the “GoT” finale began airing, but Miller — who didn’t get any playing time in the game — was able to hop on Twitter late Sunday night to ask, “Oh y’all wanted some happy ending? Have you learned nothing watching this show all this time?”

I’m not here for all this Thrones slander. I thought it ended right. @ me — Malcolm Miller (@MalcMili13) May 20, 2019

