

Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was injured during a drill Monday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field Monday with an apparent left leg injury, just a few minutes into the first session of the team’s offseason workouts that was open to the media.

Foster fell to the ground during the first practice drill — a light team scrimmage — appearing to be in significant pain as he pounded his hand against the turf. Coach Jay Gruden, President Bruce Allen and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky all looked on as Foster was tended to by the team’s training staff.

Foster remained on the ground for about 10 minutes before being lifted onto a cart and taken off the field with an air cast on his left leg.

This is a developing story and will update.