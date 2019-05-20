

The Madison softball team celebrates its Concorde District tournament championship after a 6-1 win against Westfield on Friday, May 17. (Madison Softball/Madison Softball)

When Madison started the season, the position that had served as the team’s anchor through two straight state championship campaigns had become a wild card.

Starting pitcher Alex Echazarreta graduated last spring after leading the Warhawks to two consecutive Virginia Class 6 titles, and she left a vacuum in her wake.

Without an obvious replacement on the roster, Madison turned to a relative unknown to step into the circle — senior Liz Press. She pitched for the junior varsity team in her freshman and sophomore years but took a break from high school softball junior year to focus on travel softball and other extracurricular activities.

“You’re only as good as your strength in the circle,” Coach Jim Adkins said. “But we came in not really knowing what to expect. With Liz never having played in a varsity game, what would that look like?”

Though Press started as a gamble, she quickly proved herself an ace for the No. 2 Warhawks (18-3). She holds a 17-2 record and last week led the team to a Concorde District title and a top seed in the Region 6D tournament.

The Concorde District Player of the Year, Press had a 0.76 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 102 innings during the regular season. She has pitched two no-hitters and nine shutouts.

“I really didn’t know what to expect at all,” Press said. “I wasn’t expecting to be this successful, frankly. I didn’t really think I had it in me.”

To reach this point, Press said she had to separate herself from the lofty heights the team achieved last year. Echazarreta, in particular, left a long shadow; the All-Met player of the year had thrown a no-hitter to lead Madison to a 9-0 win against Manchester in the state championship game.

“I was definitely intimidated by the success the team had,” Press said. “I realized I wouldn’t be able to fill the shoes that were left. But I decided to come and try to put something together.”

The team as a whole has taken the same philosophy as its starting pitcher, according to Adkins.

“We’re making sure they’re not feeling the pressure of trying to compete with a team last year that was frankly unprecedented,” Adkins said. “We’re not chasing anything. We’re making our own history.”

1. Huntingtown (20-1) Last ranked: 1

Behind a no-hitter from senior Tori Fletcher, the Hurricanes thumped Oxon Hill, 24-0, in five innings Thursday to win the Maryland 3A South region and advance to the state semifinals for the fourth straight year.

2. Madison (18-3) Last ranked: 2

Senior Abbie Bolinger and freshman Katelynn Park led the way with three hits apiece Friday as the Warhawks topped Westfield, 6-1, for the Concorde District title.

3. Stone Bridge (18-1) Last ranked: 3

The Bulldogs ended their regular season with a 13-0 victory Wednesday against Broad Run and enter the postseason on a 16-game winning streak.

4. Sherwood (18-1) Last ranked: 4

The Warriors avenged a loss to Urbana in last year’s postseason with a 4-3 walk-off win Wednesday against the Hawks, courtesy of a game-winning single from sophomore Ally Bloom. Sherwood will face Bowie in the Maryland 4A semifinals Tuesday.

5. Chesapeake (18-3) Last ranked: 6

The Cougars won their first regional title since 2014 with a 3-1 win Friday against Reservoir in the Maryland 3A East final. Chesapeake will face Linganore in the 3A semifinals Tuesday.

6. West Springfield (21-1) Last ranked: 8

The Spartans claimed their first district championship since 2006 with a 2-1 win Friday against South County in the Patriot District tournament final.

7. Glen Burnie (18-3) Last ranked: NR

The Gophers advanced to the Maryland 4A semifinals with a 7-2 win Friday against Leonardtown.

8. Langley (18-5) Last ranked: NR

Saxons senior pitcher Megan Anderson struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal a 2-1 victory against McLean in Friday’s Liberty District final.

9. Riverside (17-3) Last ranked: 9

The Rams capped their regular season with a 5-3 win against Dominion. Their postseason starts Monday with a Dulles District semifinal matchup against Loudoun Valley.

10. St. Mary’s Ryken (17-2-1) Last ranked: NR

The Knights won their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in four years in dramatic fashion, as two home runs by junior Mel Coombs lifted the team to a 9-6 come-from-behind win against three-time reigning champion Bishop O’Connell.

On the bubble: Bowie (16-0), Marshall (18-4), Osbourn Park (19-2), Whitman (15-4)

Dropped out: No. 5. Severna Park (16-4), No. 7 Choption (17-2), No. 10 Robinson (17-5)