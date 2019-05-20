

Before this baseball season started, Yahoo’s Mike Oz gathered some of his writer pals to make some Tim Tebow predictions for 2019, which the former football star began with the Class AAA Syracuse Mets.

“It is completely possible that he reaches the big leagues at some point in 2019,” Oz himself wrote.

Said Liz Roscher: “He’ll hit a major league homer at some point, because there’s no way he’s not called up. It’s the Mets, and at some point this season they will Mets themselves into needing a player from Triple-A.”

Wrote Chris Cwik, “The way the Mets have treated Tebow, a call-up is almost assured in 2019.”

Maybe not. After Sunday’s game, Tebow is hitting an International League-worst .157 with a .447 OPS. He does have a hit in seven of his past nine games, and Sunday he hit his first Class AAA home run against the Columbus Clippers, getting the always-entertaining silent treatment from his teammates in the dugout after rounding the bases.

Hi fives all around for @timtebow’s first HR in AAA #SCTop10 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/SQMy2NDQev — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) May 19, 2019

Tebow, 32, showed steady improvement last year in Class AA, batting .273 with six home runs, 108 total bases and 36 RBI in 271 at-bats over 84 games for Binghamton before a right hand injury ended his season. This year has been a different story.

“Double-A pitching is a lot of younger guys that have good velocity on the fastball but no secondary pitches,” Syracuse Mets Manager Tony DeFrancesco told the Associated Press last week. “Here, Tim is seeing everything coming at him but the kitchen sink. They’re throwing fastballs hard in on him, they’re breaking balls, they’re elevating. He just hasn’t seen enough of that right now — and they’re throwing strikes.”

An unnamed scout made a similar point to SNY’s John Harper in March.

“Tebow’s statistics in Double-A were better than I thought they’d be,” he said, “but you have to factor in how watered-down the talent is in the minors now. The depth of talent isn’t what it used to be, and the jump from Double-A and Triple-A to the majors is bigger than it’s ever been.”

Tebow himself still maintains that improvement is what he’s looking for, not any sort of endgame where he’s wearing a big-league Mets uniform at some point this year.

“I don’t necessarily set goals,” Tebow told the AP. “For me, it’s just being able to really go back and look every day at the film and know that I’m improving and constantly stay kind on that progression plan where I feel like every day, every week, every month, I’m improving. I feel like I’ve done that so far.”

