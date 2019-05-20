

It's expected to be a busy summer for Washington Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals’ offseason is upon us and it should be a busy one, with five restricted and four unrestricted free agents on the roster. The Capitals are expected to run into some salary constraints with roughly $10 million in salary cap space left over for approximately six forwards and one defenseman, according to CapFriendly.com, and forward Jakub Vrana’s projected pay day will cut into a significant portion of that.

Here’s a running list of the Capitals’ moves that will be updated with each new one:

May 20

Shane Gersich re-signed to one-year, two-way contract: After Washington signed Gersich out of the University of North Dakota late in the 2017-18 season and the speedy forward appeared in two playoff games, Gersich spent the entire 2018-19 season in the American Hockey League. With the Hershey Bears, he scored six goals and 16 assists in 66 games, and he could contend for a depth forward role in training camp. Gersich’s NHL cap hit will be the league-minimum $700,000 but he’s guaranteed to make at least $125,000 even if he’s in the AHL again this year.

[To qualify or not to qualify Andre Burakovsky? That is the Capitals' question.]

Brian Pinho re-signed to one-year, two-way contract: Pinho signed with the Capitals last year after spending four seasons at Providence, and his two-way contract carries a $700,000 cap hit when he’s in the NHL with a $100,000 salary when he’s in the AHL. The 24-year-old scored four goals with eight assists in 73 regular-season games with Hershey and two points in eight playoffs games.

Read more on the Capitals:

Ilya Samsonov, Capitals’ top prospect and goalie of the future, finds his footing in Hershey

Capitals’ blue line depth is an oft-touted strength, one that may be tested by offseason turnover

The Capitals should have holes to plug in their forward corps. Who could fill them?