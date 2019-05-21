

The Seahawks won the Liberty District for the second year in a row. (Courtesy photo/South Lakes Athletics)

The soccer postseason is well under way in Virginia, and some of the area’s best teams earned district titles over the past few days.

T.C. Williams had a dramatic 3-2 win over West Potomac to win the Guston District championship. The Titans were down 1-0 and 2-1 but tied the game late and sealed the victory in overtime. This is their second district title in the last three years.

W.T. Woodson and Robinson also played a tense final, with the Cavaliers edging their rival, 2-1, for the Patriot District crown. The Cavaliers were down 1-0 early but scored a late winner. They enter the region playoffs having won six of their last seven matches.

Congrats to our Boys Soccer Patriot District Champs in a 2-1 win over rival Robinson! @WTWCavalry @Woodsonathletic pic.twitter.com/Q6v1DMeFIx — W.T. Woodson HS (@WTWoodsonHS) May 17, 2019

In the National District, Wakefield went on a Cinderella run. The Warriors entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed but scored three upset victories to win it all. They beat Justice, 1-0, in the championship match.

Madison beat Westfield, 3-2, to win the Concorde District. The Warhawks had split their regular season series with the Bulldogs but came through when it mattered most.

Freedom-Woodbridge won the second district title in program history with a 1-0 win over Gar-Field. Julian Alfaro’s free kick was the difference in the Cardinal District finale.

Battlefield and Osbourn played what may have been the most intense district final in the area. The Bobcats emerged victorious in sudden death overtime on a game-winner by senior Tyler Schoettle.

FINAL!!!! Sudden Death!!!@bhsbvsoccer 2

Osbourn 1



The bobcats claim the district championship with a 2-1 win in sudden death! Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Colton Matthews tied it up off a corner kick and in sudden death Tyler Schoettle scored for the win!!! pic.twitter.com/303nsTQz3g — Battlefield Sports Network (@BHSSportsNet) May 17, 2019

South Lakes also took care of business in the Liberty District, beating McLean, 4-1, to earn back-to-back titles. The Seahawks got two goals from sophomore forward Carter Berg.

1. Briar Woods (17-0-0) LR: 1

The Falcons earned a 3-1 win over Potomac Falls in the first round of the Potomac District tournament.

2. South Lakes (16-1-0) LR: 4

The Seahawks have a bye in the first round of the Class 6 Region D playoffs.

3. T.C. Williams (13-2-1) LR: 5

The Titans will face Annandale in the second round of the Class 6 Region C playoffs.

4. Madison (12-1-2) LR: 6

The Bulldogs overcame an early deficit to beat Westfield in the Concorde District championship.

5. Hylton (15-2-0) LR: 2

After losing one game in the regular season, the Bulldogs fell to Freedom in the district semifinals.

6. W.T. Woodson (8-4-3) LR: NR

The Cavaliers will face Gar-Field in the second round of the Class 6 Region C playoffs.

7. Robinson (11-2-3) LR: 3

After a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to W.T. Woodson in the district finals, the Rams earned an overtime win over Colgan in the first round of the region playoffs.

8. George Mason (14-1-1) LR: 8

The Mustangs finished their regular season with a 6-0 win over Clarke County.

9. Loudoun Valley (12-2-2) LR: NR

The Vikings earned a 1-0 win over Riverside to qualify for the Dulles District finals.

10. Park View (12-4-0) LR: NR

The Patriots will face Loudoun Valley in the Dulles District championship.

Dropped out: No. 7 Westfield (9-4-1), No. 9 Colgan (13-4-2), No. 10 Washington-Lee (8-5-4)

On the bubble: Justice, Gar-Field, Westfield