

Battlefield beat Patriot in double overtime to earn a district title. (Courtesy photo/Battlefield Athletics)

It was a week of district championships for many of the top girls’ soccer teams in the area as the postseason marches on.

Chantilly provided the area’s biggest upset, defeating Madison for the first time in three years to earn the Concorde District title. Chargers forward Serena Pham scored the game’s lone goal. It was the culmination of an impressive postseason turnaround for Chantilly, who entered the district playoffs with just three wins.

Battlefield took home the Cedar Run District title with a 1-0 win over Patriot in double overtime. Junior Carleigh Frilles scored the game-winner. The Bobcats avenged last year’s 3-1 loss to the Pioneers in the district championship.

T.C. Williams kept its perfect season alive with a 6-0 win over Hayfield in the Gunston District. The undefeated Titans are now back-to-back district champs.

South County is also back-to-back district champions after a 1-0 win over Robinson in the Patriot District title match. It was the team’s fourth straight shutout.

Yorktown won the Liberty District for a fourth consecutive year, blowing out McLean, 8-0. The high-octane Patriots have scored six or more goals in 10 matches this year.

Girls soccer wins the district championship! pic.twitter.com/cjcVfJPkYN — Yorktown Athletics (@yhssports) May 17, 2019

1. T.C. Williams (17-0-0) LR: 1

Mara Boggess and Erika Harwood scored two goals apiece as the Titans beat Lake Braddock, 5-0, in the first round of region playoffs.

2. Yorktown (18-0-1) LR: 2

The Patriots’ 8-0 win over McLean in the district championship was their ninth shutout of the season.

3. Loudoun County (15-0-2) LR: 4

Sydney Schnell and Brooke Jones scored in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over Riverside in the Dulles District semifinals.

4. Battlefield (15-2-1) LR: 5

The Bobcats will face Washington-Lee in the first round of the region playoffs.

5. Stone Bridge (12-0-5) LR: 8

The Bulldogs topped rival Broad Run, 4-1, in the first round of the Potomac District tournament.

6. South County (11-2-1) LR: 10

The Stallions beat Robinson for the first time this year, 1-0, in the Patriot District championship.

7. Robinson (14-2-0) LR: 3

After falling to South County in the Patriot District finals, the Rams beat Forest Park, 5-0, in the first round of the region playoffs.

8. Madison (11-3-1) LR: 6

The Warhawks will face Osbourn in the first round of the region playoffs.

9. Woodgrove (14-1-3) LR: 7

The Wolverines beat Dominion on penalty kicks to advance to the Dulles District championship.

10. Patriot (11-3-2) LR: 9

The Pioneers fell to Battlefield, 1-0, in the Cedar Run District final.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Woodbridge, Briar Woods, Dominion