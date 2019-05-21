Budding Twitter enthusiast Tom Brady took to the social media platform on Monday evening with a somewhat daring proposition: If James Holzhauer saw his “Jeopardy!” winning streak end that night, Brady would choke down what he considers one of the most loathsome fruits and let us all watch:

If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I’ll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Alas, it was not to be: Holzhauer returned to “Jeopardy!” after a two-week break for the show’s teacher tournament and won for the 23rd straight time, taking home $89,229 to push his total winnings to $1,780,237.

James doesn’t lose and I don’t eat strawberries... keep it moving. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Brady’s extreme diet has garnered much attention over the years: He stays away from white sugar, white flour, MSG, caffeine, fungus, dairy and nightshades, all in the name of prolonging his NFL career. But strawberries aren’t actually on Brady’s forbidden list because they violate some sort of arcane dietary restriction. Instead, he avoids them simply because they gross him out.

“I just don’t like them. At the end of the day, I just don’t like the taste,” he told People last year in explaining his 2016 claim that he’s never eaten one in his life. “I don’t like the smell, the texture or anything. It doesn’t really have to do with my diet, it’s just more of my preference, but somehow it got wrapped into my diet.”

Brady’s no-strawberry claim went out the window last year, anyway, when he was challenged by Stephen Colbert to eat one on “The Late Show".

“Not that bad,” was Brady’s verdict:

