

Jeremy Hellickson is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Washington Nationals added newly signed pitcher Javy Guerra to the 40-man roster and activated him on Tuesday afternoon. To make room on the 25-man roster, the team moved starter Jeremy Hellickson to the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

In addition, the Nationals are signing right-handed pitcher Kevin McGowan to a minor league deal and sending him to Class AAA Fresno, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. McGowan, 27, is a career minor leaguer and most recently pitched in the independent Atlantic League.

The Nationals signed Guerra on Monday. In his ninth season, the veteran righty has a career 3.44 ERA with five teams. A long reliever, Guerra went multiple innings in four appearances and was serviceable for Toronto this season, posting a 3.86 ERA over 14 innings. Guerra was designated for assignment on April 18, had his contract selected by the Blue Jays on May 10 and was again designated for assignment Saturday. The Nationals, in search of trustworthy relievers, claimed him off outright waivers.

Hellickson has struggled this season, with a 6.23 ERA through eight starts, but he did not mention shoulder discomfort after his last appearance Sunday night at home against the Chicago Cubs, when he allowed three runs in three innings. He has struggled with walks, issuing 10 over his past three starts. Washington is 3-5 in games Hellickson has started.

“I’m just a little off; I’ve never really fought my mechanics like this before,” Hellickson said. “I’m trying some new things, but I just got to throw more strikes."

Washington is now without its fourth and fifth starters; right-hander Aníbal Sánchez landed on the 10-day IL last week with a left hamstring strain.

